White House Official Meets Muslim Community Leaders On Mideast Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- National Security Advisor to the Vice President Dr. Phil Gordon met virtually with Muslim, Arab and Palestinian American community leaders from across the United States on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

Dr. Gordon underscored the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to bring the war in Gaza to an end through a ceasefire and hostage release deal, which would relieve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to readout of the meeting.

He expressed concern for civilians in Lebanon and underscored the importance of a diplomatic resolution for ultimately achieving lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border so that civilians can safely return to their homes.

He also expressed concern about actions that undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank.

Dr. Gordon heard participants' views and perspectives about developments in the region and reiterated the Vice President's commitment to continue to engage with Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities across the United States. (end)

rg









MENAFN02102024000071011013ID1108741449