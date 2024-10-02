Duke Energy Updated B-Roll And Photos Available For Today's Helene Response Efforts
Date
10/2/2024
Spartanburg, SC self-contained crew staging site
Field interviews with
lineworkers and engineers working in hardest hit areas
B-roll of mobile substation being installed in Asheville, NC area
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New b-roll and photos of Duke Energy's Helene response are now available. Visit the Duke energy News Center for downloadable B-roll
and high-resolution images .
More information on Duke Energy's power restoration efforts and more is available at duke-energy/outages .
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.
Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.
More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
SOURCE Duke Energy
