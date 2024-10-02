Humana Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Humana ("Humana" or"the Company") (NYSE: HUM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation is centered on whether the Company made false or misleading statements and/or withheld important information from investors. Humana is mentioned in a Bloomberg article published on October 2, 2024, titled“Humana Plunges as Insurer Falters on Medicare Star Ratings.” The article states,“Humana Inc. shares dropped the most in 15 years after the insurer experienced a decline in Medicare Advantage quality ratings, significantly threatening its revenue.” Following this news, Humana's shares fell by over 20.5%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing.

