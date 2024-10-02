Nike Doesn't Think Crisis End Soon
By Alimat Aliyeva
At the beginning of the new financial year, Nike asked investors
to be patient, Azernews reports.
The company's net profit decreased by 28 percent to $ 1.1
billion. At the same time, sales decreased by 10 percent and
amounted to $ 11.6 billion. The world's largest manufacturer of
sporting goods had previously forecast a drop in sales of about
five percent. At the last auction, the company's shares lost 2.5
percent.
In mid-October, Elliot Hill, whom Nike is counting on, will
replace John Donahue as CEO of the company. However, the company's
analysts predict that sales will decrease by 8-10 percent in the
second quarter. Austerity measures such as job cuts and the
abandonment of low-end products are unlikely to fix the situation
in the near future.
