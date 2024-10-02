عربي


Nike Doesn't Think Crisis End Soon

10/2/2024 7:09:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

At the beginning of the new financial year, Nike asked investors to be patient, Azernews reports.

The company's net profit decreased by 28 percent to $ 1.1 billion. At the same time, sales decreased by 10 percent and amounted to $ 11.6 billion. The world's largest manufacturer of sporting goods had previously forecast a drop in sales of about five percent. At the last auction, the company's shares lost 2.5 percent.

In mid-October, Elliot Hill, whom Nike is counting on, will replace John Donahue as CEO of the company. However, the company's analysts predict that sales will decrease by 8-10 percent in the second quarter. Austerity measures such as job cuts and the abandonment of low-end products are unlikely to fix the situation in the near future.

