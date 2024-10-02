Azerbaijani Prime Minister Pays Official Visit To Belarus
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov arrived
on an official visit to Minsk on October 2 at the invitation of the
Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko,
.
The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was met at the Minsk National
Airport by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus
Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Nazaruk,
and other officials.
