Pakistan Urges Deescalation Of Mideast Hostilities
10/2/2024 7:07:59 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has called for de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East and resolving the conflict with peaceful means.
In a statement on Wednesday, she expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, and urged all parties to prioritize peace.
"In recent months, Israel has increasingly acted in violation of international law and the UN Charter resulting in grave humanitarian crisis," she said, adding that the recent invasion of Lebanon has further intensified these tensions, affecting the lives of innocent civilians.
The people of Palestine, Lebanon, and the wider regions deserve to live free from fear and violence, Baloch stressed.
"Pakistan reiterates its call for the UN Security Council to uphold peace and security in the region, safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty, and put an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza," she added. (end)
