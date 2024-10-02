Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Smart Intercom Software App That Lets People Access Buildings Via QR Code

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abdelkader M. of Rockville, MD is the creator of the Smart Intercom, a communication system designed around scanning a QR code to obtain intercom information, allowing users to connect with people inside a home or apartment. Once the code is scanned, a dwelling can be selected, and the resident can communicate with the person at the door with ease. The system uses a to reach people in a building, allowing them to see who is at the door and communicate with them as needed. Instead of using a standard intercom system, users can scan the appropriate code and communicate with a person on the intercom list. The smart intercom device maintains the privacy and safety of the inhabitant while allowing a visitor to communicate securely with a person inside.QR codes placed at a dwelling can show all building details and how many tenants inhabit the building. Contacts and their apartments can be conveniently viewed without guessing which apartment they live in. The Smart Intercom may require that the visitor be within 5 meters of the facility before they can contact an inhabitant through the QR code. The boundary may be set by a manager of the facility.When a visitor makes attempts to contact an occupant, a global positioning system (GPS) unit of the smart device will send a location of the device to the smart intercom system. The system determines, based on the received location, whether the visitor device is within the predetermined boundary. If a visitor is too far away (i.e., outside of the predetermined boundary), they may be notified that they are not within the predetermined boundary when attempting to contact an occupant and prevented from contacting the occupant. Furthermore, calls and video chats can be utilized for additional information and for inhabitants to see who is at their door. Inhabitants can utilize the system to prevent from missing deliveries or important visitors at their door via a simple smartphone alert.The Smart Intercom eliminates most of the costs associated with a traditional intercom system and reduces the time needed to setup an intercom system. By using a virtual intercom system, there is no need to spend the time and cost installing a physical intercom system in the facility. Such traditional systems are expensive and require difficult installation as numerous wires may need to be run throughout the facility on which the intercom is being installed. The smart system removes the need for such traditional units by using a mobile or software application in communication with a QR code and a visitor's smart device. Ultimately, the system improves homeowner safety, offers convenience, and prevents people from missing deliveries or important visitors.The market for smart intercom systems for building entry is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in smart building technology, increased security concerns, and the demand for more convenient and efficient ways to manage property access. The global smart building market was valued at over $80 billion in 2023, and smart intercom systems are playing a significant role in the adoption of smart access solutions for both residential and commercial properties. Additionally, with the rise of multi-unit dwellings like apartment complexes and gated communities, smart intercom systems offer a modern solution for managing secure building entry.Without a way to see who is at the front door and when, people may miss out on important visitors, deliveries, etc. Standard smart intercom systems completely alleviate these issues, but accessing the intercom can still be a hassle. Buildings with a list of occupants that state the person's name, floor, unit number, and/or a phone number can put the inhabitant's privacy at risk. The Smart Intercom is innovative and versatile, utilizing a QR code to make access much easier and more convenient for both homeowners and end users. This system would be a significant enhancement for any manufacturer's product line. Smartphone users can download the application at: .Abdelkader filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Smart Intercom product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Smart Intercom can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

