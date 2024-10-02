Top New Jersey Internist Works With Specialdocs To Launch Concierge Medicine Practice, Extending His Legacy Of Exceptional Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internist Michael Carson, MD, established his new concierge practice on the Jersey Shore in partnership with Specialdocs Consultants , a nationally recognized leader in membership conversions and management. In stark contrast with a traditional fee-for-service model, patients at Carson Internal Medicine in Manasquan are offered highly personalized care that elevates every aspect of their healthcare experience.

“In my previous volume-based practice, I was sprinting from room to room to avoid being late, and appointments rarely lasted more than 15 minutes," said Dr. Carson.“All that remained was a scant 5 minutes to discuss a patient's issues in detail, answer their questions and educate them on the best way to go forward. It may have been the norm, but it was completely unacceptable to me.”

Current statistics point to a worsening healthcare environment, typified by average waits of 38 days1 to see a doctor, rushed, 18-minute appointments 2, and over three hours on average spent in crowded New Jersey ERs, 3 frequently for issues best handled by a primary care physician in their office.

At Dr. Carson's concierge practice, appointments are easily scheduled for the same or next day, visits are extended and unrushed, and an evidence-based Comprehensive Health Assessment Module-Proactive (CHAMP) session with yearly tests and screenings is conducted to develop an individualized wellness plan for each patient. Importantly, patients have peace of mind knowing that calls for after-hour emergencies will be immediately sent to his cell phone.

“I have literally quadrupled my time with patients, enabling me to address every concern and fully explain my recommended treatment plan. I know this helps patients better understand their condition and feel comfortable that we're doing the right thing, and allows me to make a real difference in their well-being,” said Dr. Carson.

As 80-year-old lung cancer survivor M.C. attests: “I credit Dr. Carson as being one of the main reasons I'm alive today. When x-rays taken 6 months after a bout with pneumonia indicated my lungs were clear but also showed a gray area, Dr. Carson paid attention. Instead of dismissing it as just another case of pneumonia, he noted my signs and symptoms and swiftly referred me to a pulmonologist, who found I had stage one lung cancer. Because Dr. Carson took the time to listen and care, the cancer was successfully treated in the early stages, and I am here telling you this story eight years later. It is very hard to find a physician of his caliber and I would follow him anywhere.”

Patient C.C., a 34-year-old Monmouth county resident, expresses a similar, unwavering loyalty to Dr. Carson for restoring both her health and her faith in medicine. After experiencing complications from childbirth, she was hospitalized for 10 long days filled with medication trial and error. She arrived at her first visit with Dr. Carson shortly after being discharged feeling frustrated, anxious and discouraged about her condition.

“Dr. Carson immediately put me at ease as he asked not only about my hospitalization, but my life before that,” she recalls,“and prescribed a medication regimen specifically tailored to my situation. His responsiveness, kindness and compassion renewed the confidence in my health I had lost. When he reassured me I would be okay, I knew I could believe it.”

A year later, as a patient at Carson Internal Medicine, C.C. appreciates the ease of scheduling appointments, the unrushed visits, and most of all, the doctor at the helm. “I am forever grateful to have found Dr. Carson, a physician who sees the entire medical picture without ever losing focus on the patient who is at the center,” she said.

“Patients no longer willing to settle for cursory care in a dysfunctional system have fueled enormous demand for our concierge practice model,” said Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer,“and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Michael Carson as the newest member of our national network of outstanding physicians. A prominent clinician and researcher, he shares our commitment to strengthening the powerful physician-patient relationship that is fundamental to concierge medicine.”

About Michael Carson, MD

Dr. Carson was named a 2023 Top Doctor in NJ Monthly Magazine, recognized for excellence by his peers. Dr. Carson is a published researcher and Full Professor of Medicine at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine with over 25 years of experience as an internist. He earned his medical degree from the Temple University School of Medicine and completed his residency, Chief Residency, and Women's Health Consultative Fellowship at Brown University. He has held positions as Division Chief of General Internal Medicine at St. Peters University Medical Center in NJ, Vice Chair of Research for the Dept. of Medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, continues as the Director of Research at Raritan Bay Medical Center, and is a leader in international medical societies promoting research and education.

Carson Internal Medicine is located at 2640 Hwy 70, Unit 10A, within the Brielle Hills office complex, in Manasquan/Wall, NJ. For more information: call 732-359-2790 or visit MichaelCarsonMD.com .

About Specialdocs Consultants

Since 2002 Specialdocs has worked to transform physicians' professional lives with a change to its industry-leading, sustainable concierge medicine model, empowering them to deliver exceptionally personalized patient care. For more information: call 847-432-4502, or visit

