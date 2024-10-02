EBI Highlights Strong Achievements In FY 2023/24, Expanding Reach Across Africa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Institute (EBI), the official training arm of the Central of Egypt, has announced its achievements for the fiscal year (FY) 2023/24, highlighting its commitment to developing human capital within the banking sector in Egypt and across strategic African countries.

EBI's Executive Director, Abdel Aziz Nossier, expressed his satisfaction with the Institute's growth and success.“During FY 2023/24, EBI witnessed a noticeable increase in the total number of trainees that benefited from its training programs reaching 219,480 beneficiaries; an increase of 44% over the last year, where 60,054 beneficiaries benefited from EBI's assessment services whether for the purpose of recruitment, promotion, or talent development,” said Nossier.“As for our international programs, EBI delivered 40 international programs in cooperation with international training and financial organizations and also delivered several training programs to more than 500 banking professionals in African and Arab countries.”

“At EBI, we take pride in our achievements during FY 2023/24, as it solidifies our commitment to be the preferred partner for developing the human capital of the Egyptian banking ecosystem, and the lighthouse for banking sector development across strategic African and Arab countries,” added Nossier.“By staying at the forefront of global banking trends, EBI is committed to providing trainees with a transformative learning experience and equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to implement the latest innovations within their institutions, ensuring they remain competitive in today's rapidly evolving industry.”

Further demonstrating its commitment to quality training, EBI was re-accredited for a new five-year term by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) for the fourth consecutive time, starting from April 2024 to April 2029.

EBI has actively fostered collaboration within the African banking sector, conducting two successful delegations to Zambia and Libya in 2024. These visits strengthened partnerships with local banks and financial institutions, identifying training needs and contributing to the human capital development of the African banking ecosystem.

To further deepen knowledge sharing across the African banking sector, EBI conducted two informative study tours:“The Evolution of Digital Banking” and“Exploring the Path to Success: SME Study Tour for Business.” The study tours provided African participants with insights into the Egyptian banking and technology landscape, including visits to leading banks and digital institutions.

EBI has also made significant strides in its digital presence, launching a new website showcasing its human capital development services and highlighting its global impact, particularly in Africa. The user-friendly platform allows visitors to easily explore and register for EBI's training programs.

In 2024, EBI held two conferences:“The Future of Work: Humanizing the Digital Age through Continuous Learning and Upskilling” and“Empowering Africa: Innovation, Sustainability and Women”. The first conference explored the intersection of technology, talent power, work culture, and the need for continuous learning. The second conference focused on the potential of Africa's financial sector to drive economic growth, highlighting challenges and solutions for the region.

To ensure trainees remain at the forefront of global banking innovation, EBI organized several study tours to key international destinations. These included a study tour visit to Nairobi, Kenya highlighting“Financial Inclusion and Microfinance,” a study tour to Bologna and Milan, Italy, where participants delved into“Digital Solutions for SMEs,” and a study tour in Istanbul, Turkey, where participants explored fintech and digital payment trends. Participants also took a study tour in Tallinn, Estonia, where they explored cybersecurity, banking systems, and innovative units in Europe and the world.

As part of EBI's commitment to youth development, the Institute launched the“Student Chapter” initiative to equip young people with technical skills and knowledge relevant to the financial and banking sector. This initiative aims to develop well-rounded professionals, providing them with leadership qualities and bridging the gap between academic education and labour market requirements.

“EBI is unwavering in its commitment to developing a world-class workforce across Egypt, the Arab region, and Africa,” stated Dr. Nossier.“We will continue to invest in programs that equip banking professionals with the latest skills and knowledge, aligning with international best practices.”

In this regard, the fourth round of EBI's Executive Leadership Program, which is dedicated to the Egyptian and African banking sector, was conducted. EBI also launched a new program“Generative AI in Finance” in collaboration with the Central Bank of Egypt and the Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE).

As part of its commitment to promoting environmental awareness and sustainable finance, EBI organized a five-day Climate Finance training program. EBI also successfully completed the third PRB Academy pilot training in collaboration with PRB Academy, a collaborative effort of UNEP FI, Chartered Banker Institute and GIZ/BMZ. This training empowered banking professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to tackle the triple planetary crisis: climate change, nature loss, pollution, and related social issues.



