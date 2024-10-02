Avocados From Mexico® Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Avocados From Mexico®, is more than the number one selling avocado brand in the

U.S. - the brand is also a CertifiedTM Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Avocados From Mexico. In a survey, 97% of Avocados From Mexico employees said they felt welcomed when joining the company. The same amount said they feel they're making a difference at the brand.

" Avocados From Mexico is an exceptional workplace for those with bold ideas, as innovation is truly in our DNA,"

said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "We're proud to create groundbreaking marketing work to promote our always good avocados and are equally proud to foster a culture that is collaborative and empowering. We're honored to achieve such an important recognition that validates what we believe – that Avocados From Mexico is a Great Place to Work."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Avocados From Mexico stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

As anyone who works in produce can tell you: good things only grow in good conditions. Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the Avocados From Mexico careers page at: .

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit



About Avocados From

Mexico

Avocados From Mexico

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of

Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of

Mexico

(APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly-effective and efficient marketing program in

the

United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in

Irving,

Texas.



About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM

is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

