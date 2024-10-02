The Hang Seng Is Too Hot Now, But Long-Term Attractive
The Chinese stock market is closed for a national holiday, but futures and ETFs are trading and are on another strong run today. The Hang Seng index is up 9.6% from its close on 30 September (there was no trading on Tuesday), the second strongest rise since the surge on 16 March 2022. Then it rebounded after a setback, but now it is an acceleration of the rally, taking the index cumulatively up 34% from the 11 September lows.
