NEON EQUITY: International Impact Forum, IIF, on October 9, 2024 with an attractive program and top speakers

International Impact Forum, IIF, will celebrate its premiere in Frankfurt

Top-class speakers such as Dr. Othmar Karas, Prof. Anabel Ternés, Dr. Anna Herrhausen and Dominic Thiem on site, tickets still available “IIF is to be established as a fixed annual event on the market,” says Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY Frankfurt, October 02, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408) is hosting the International Impact Forum, IIF, in Frankfurt am Main for the first time on October 9, 2024. NEON EQUITY has published an attractive program with top-class speakers and guests. Dr. Othmar Karas, former First Vice-President of the EU Parliament, will open the Impact Forum as a high-profile personality from international politics. Following this, the renowned impact consultant Prof. Dr. Anabel Ternés will provide in-depth insights into impact investing. In addition to her work as a futurologist, keynote speaker and author, Ternés is also a member of the Club of Rome and the UN Ocean Decade, a United Nations initiative committed to the sustainable development of the oceans. Another well-known impact expert who will be on site is Dr. Anna Herrhausen. Dr. Herrhausen is a board member at PHINEO and has been working on sustainability issues for more than 10 years. Tennis pro Dominic Thiem will also be a speaker at the International Impact Forum. Thiem is the former number three in the world tennis rankings and won the US Open in 2020. In addition to his tennis career, Thiem has been working on the topic of sustainability for many years. In addition, a panel discussion with Dr. Othmar Karas will address the highly topical issue of“Profit vs. impact - how can they work together?”. Company representatives from impact companies will also be on site as speakers, including Christian Keck, CEO of the health solutions company EasyMotion Tec, and Tom Maus, Managing Director of the sustainable home garden company amimus. The complete program can be found here: #agenda Some tickets are still available under the following link: Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY:“As the first listed impact investor in Germany, we want to use the IIF to create a platform for the industry that facilitates exchange, new ideas and impetus and thus contributes to the further development of impact investing. We are delighted that we have been able to attract high-caliber personalities from politics, science, the financial sector and, of course, companies to the first IIF. Following the successful kick-off on October 9, we plan to run the IIF in series and organize it at different locations. In this way, we want to establish the IIF as a permanent annual event on the market.”

