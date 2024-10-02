The Leon Levine Foundation Commits $5 Million To Support WNC Nonprofits In Response To Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Leon Levine Foundation (TLLF) has announced a $5 million commitment to support nonprofits in Western North Carolina in response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene. The funds will help address the immediate and long-term recovery needs of the region, ensuring that essential resources such as food, water and shelter reach those who need them most.



An initial $1 million grant has been distributed to the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) to support its Emergency and Disaster Response Fund, which aids relief efforts in 18 counties across the region. TLLF has also accelerated payments of scheduled grants for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2025 and distributed additional unrestricted grants to its nonprofit partners in Western North Carolina. The goal is to equip frontline nonprofits with the necessary resources to assist in the ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of the hurricane's destruction.



This commitment reflects TLLF's dedication to partnering with local organizations to offer immediate relief and long-term support to the communities affected by Hurricane Helene. As the region continues to assess the damage, the Foundation remains committed to ongoing dialogue and collaboration with its nonprofit partners.



“This is a time our broader community must come together to help those in need,” said Tom Lawrence, President and CEO of the Leon Levine Foundation.“We hope that everyone will choose to be engaged in some way. We will spotlight grants made through this program through our networks in the hope that it provides a resource for those seeking a way to invest impactfully in our communities.”



Individuals and organizations can donate to the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina's Emergency and Disaster Response Fund by visiting . All donations will go directly to relief efforts, as administrative fees have been waived.



About The Leon Levine Foundation

Established in 1980 by Leon Levine, the founder of the first Family Dollar Store in Charlotte, N.C, The Leon Levine Foundation supports programs and organizations that improve the human condition through investments in education, healthcare, human services and Jewish values. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the Foundation invests in nonprofits across North Carolina and South Carolina with strong leadership, a track record of success, and a plan for financial sustainability. Through its investments, the Foundation intends to create pathways to self-sufficiency, champion strategies for permanent change, and facilitate opportunities for growth. To date, the Foundation has paid over $350M in grants in its history.

