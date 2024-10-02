CIBC Donates US$100,000 To Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced it is donating US$100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts.
"We join our clients and team members across North America
in supporting efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene," said
Shawn Beber, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, CIBC US Region and President and CEO, CIBC bank USA.
"Our thoughts are with the communities that have been affected by this widespread disaster."
Individuals and companies that wish to help with ongoing disaster relief efforts are invited to donate to the
American Red Cross . Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide immediate and ongoing relief activities in response to the disaster.
