Elliston Pediatrics Addresses Parental Stress Amidst Surge In Public Health Concern

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elliston Pediatrics , a leading pediatric care provider in New York City, is addressing the growing issue of parental stress, which has been highlighted as an urgent public concern by the U.S. Surgeon General.In a recent advisory titled "Parents Under Pressure," the Surgeon General reports that nearly half of parents describe their stress as "completely overwhelming," citing the increasing challenges of balancing work and child-rearing as key contributors to parental burnout."Parents are tasked with the job of protecting a human life, make sure they eat well, they develop well, make sure they grow up to be good people, make sure they are happy and you don't mess them up psychologically. Keep them healthy, be careful what foods you buy -- is it organic? Make sure they learn in school so they can make it to the best colleges, so they can be contributing members of society." said Heidi Meeker, BSN, RNC-OB, MNN, LRN, EFM. " Being a parent comes with so much responsibility and so many questions. That is why Elliston Pediatrics allows parents to have unlimited access to the best pediatricians. Whenever they have a question they can just ask their doctor DIRECTLY. No more google rabbit hole or trying to figure out what is true or what is misinformation. It is often hard for parents to prioritize investing in the support they need, however when we parents take care of ourselves we are ALSO taking care of our kids."“The healthcare system is set up to deal with high volumes of patients, but that sacrifices our ability to provide the time, attention, and support that parents need. People in all walks of life are getting pulled into increasingly busy, isolating, and overwhelming lifestyles. As a result, children are also not receiving the full support that the healthcare system or that their parents want to provide. As a country we need to reverse this accelerating trend by improving access to childcare, building in systems at all levels to provide support to parents, and give control of healthcare back to the doctors who are actually caring for these children." said Dr. Andrew Elliston , MD, FAAP.The practice, founded by Dr. Elliston and Heidi Meeker, is committed to providing both exceptional medical care and much-needed support for Mothers, Fathers and Caregivers.According to Dr. Michelle Bennett, MD, FAAP,“We work with parents to make sure their children not only have excellent medical care, but also to provide parents with the connections and partners they need to help their families thrive."Elliston Pediatrics is dedicated to reversing the trend of increasing parental stress by offering an integrated approach to healthcare that combines expert medical care with a focus on the holistic well-being of families. The status quo is not working so it is time we raise the bar for pediatric care.For more information on how Elliston Pediatrics is transforming pediatrics and supporting families, please visit .Media Contact:

