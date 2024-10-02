Thorntons Opens New Store In Burr Ridge, IL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Grand Opening Celebration Comes with Fun and Great Prizes for Guests

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorntons is proud to announce the opening of its newest Chicagoland store- and its 95th location in the state of Illinois. The store, located at 9115 Kingery Highway, will open Friday, October 4 at 6:00 a.m. The company now operates a total of 75 stores in the Chicagoland area.

This new 4,400 square foot facility is set on 1.8 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go Guests including:



Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient Guest experience



LED lighting for Guest and Team Member safety and energy efficiency



Freshly made burritos and sandwiches and delicious fresh baked pizza prepared throughout the day in the store's onsite kitchen



Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean to cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

20 auto fueling positions

Thorntons invites the community to be part of our grand opening celebration on October 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During this time and while supplies last, Guests who enter the new store will receive a Thorntons gift card which they can immediately scan at the register to determine the value1. One lucky Guest will win a $1,000 gift card. In addition, there will be music, games and giveaways.

During the Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m., Thorntons leadership will present Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation. This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons' ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

About Thorntons

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages, and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons' mission is to be people's favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people's favorite place to work. Thorntons has its own transportation fleet and food commissary. Thorntons has a passion for giving back to the communities where Guests and Team Members live and work. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects. Learn more about Thorntons by visiting . Connect with Thorntons on Facebook ,

Instagram @thorntons_llc and Twitter @ThorntonsLLC.

1 This promotion is offered by Thorntons, which is located at 2600 James Thornton Way, Louisville, KY 40245. No purchase necessary to receive prize. Must be at least 16 years old to receive prize. Promotion will continue while supplies last. Gift card value is either $2, $5, $10, $20, $100 or $1,000. There will only be 1 $1,000 Thorntons gift card.

