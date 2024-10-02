Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Latham & Watkins LLP, And Joel Morgan Honored At Veterans Justice Reception

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In partnership with Keker, Van Nest and Peters, Swords to Plowshares celebrated the exemplary work of community members fighting to restore justice for underserved veterans.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares, a veterans service organization celebrating its 50th Anniversary, held a special reception on October 1st to honor the dedication of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and its pro bono partners in helping restore justice for the nation's veterans. Co-hosted by the staff at Keker, Van Nest and Peters, the Veterans Justice Reception highlighted the importance of accessible legal services for veterans locally and nationally.

Since its founding in 1974, Swords to Plowshares has proudly provided free legal services to veterans seeking access to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and assistance with military discharge upgrade applications through the Department of Defense. The processes to obtain veterans benefits and corrected military records are often complex and confusing for veterans without legal training. In 2012, the organization launched a Pro Bono Program to increase its capacity to assist underserved veterans and advocate on behalf of veterans at the federal level. Achieving justice and dignity for veterans requires more than legal support – it demands a community-wide effort.

“Legal services and advocacy are a critical component of our work and a major tool to push for systemic change that benefits veterans from all backgrounds, identities, and service eras,” says Michael Blecker, Executive Director of Swords to Plowshares.“I joined Swords to Plowshares 48 years ago as a legal intern, and the need for this work remains as urgent as ever. Thanks to our committed partners who generously dedicate their time and expertise, we've been able to extend our reach and transform the lives of thousands of veterans who might otherwise be left behind.”



The following awardees were recognized for their unparalleled commitment to championing veterans' rights:

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi , National Hero to Veterans Award

Speaker Emerita Pelosi was honored for her lifetime of service championing veterans' rights and advocating for programs that truly meet the needs of our nation's veterans. Since the beginning, she recognized the need to listen to veterans and veteran advocates and to push the federal government to leave no veteran behind. For decades, Speaker Emerita Pelosi has been personally invested in the mission of Swords to Plowshares as a member of its Advisory Board.

“Two years since the Congress enacted and President Biden signed the landmark PACT Act, more veterans than ever before are accessing expanded benefits and health care,” Speaker Emerita Pelosi said.“Here in San Francisco, Swords to Plowshares has helped countless homeless, low-income and at-risk veterans access health care and social services, housing, skills development and job opportunities. Together, we will never relent in our mission to honor our sacred duty: just as our military leaves no one behind on the battlefield, we must leave no veteran behind when they come home.”



Mr. Joel Morgan , Bill Brockett Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award

In memory of the late Bill Brockett who was deeply committed to public service, Swords to Plowshares recognized Joel Morgan, who exemplifies this same spirit while serving the community's veterans. An attorney with Travelers, Joel previously served as a Captain in the U.S. Army where he deployed on consecutive combat tours to Kosovo and Iraq. A longtime member of Swords to Plowshares' Pro Bono Advisory Board, Joel has consistently maintained his commitment over the past eight years to providing pro bono assistance to unjustly served veterans.



Latham & Watkins LLP , Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year Award

Latham & Watkins has been instrumental in advocating on behalf of veterans with less than honorable, or“bad paper,” discharges, which can unfairly prevent them from accessing vital VA benefits. For over eight years, Latham has represented Swords to Plowshares in a petition for rulemaking as well as in two lawsuits against VA regarding its Character of Discharge (COD) regulations, which determine whether a veteran with“bad paper” is eligible for VA benefits. Latham's tireless advocacy led the VA to finally publish improved COD regulations in April 2024, which will make it easier for veterans to access the benefits and care they had previously been denied.

“We are honored by this recognition from Swords to Plowshares, and so grateful for our ongoing partnership,” said partner Scott Joiner, who accepted the award on the firm's behalf.“The work undertaken by Swords to Plowshares has made an incredible difference in the lives of countless veterans.”



About Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved veterans through comprehensive services including housing, legal assistance, employment, and mental health care. Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares operates in the San Francisco Bay Area and has become a national model for veteran services. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares by visiting .

About Keker, Van Nest & Peters:

For 45 years, Keker, Van Nest & Peters has litigated complex, high-stakes civil and criminal cases throughout the nation. The firm takes the cases where companies, products, and careers hinge on the result. Its clients are high-profile individuals, as well as some of the world's most successful companies, including Genentech, Google, Instacart, Lyft, Major League Baseball, Meta, Netflix, and Qualcomm. The firm's areas of expertise include intellectual property, professional liability, class actions, general contract and commercial litigation, antitrust, white collar, and appellate.

