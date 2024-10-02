(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TALENT APPEARANCES AND TICKET INFORMATION ANNOUNCED,

PRE-SALES BEGIN OCTOBER 3 AT 10 AM ET,

PUBLIC ON SALE BEGINS OCTOBER 4 AT 12 PM ET

Festival Grounds and Activities Include Movie Premieres, Ice Skating, Visits with Santa, Crafts, Food, Fun & More

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, home of America's most beloved faith and family entertainment, announced the family of talent who will make appearances as the company hosts it first-ever Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena, beginning November 22 . The company also released VIP experiences and general ticketing information below.

Great American Family Christmas Festival features one of New York's most glorious homegrown Christmas trees for festive nightly lighting ceremony, brilliant Christmas light displays, ice skating, delicious food and beverage by the fire, holiday crafting classes, and photos with Santa Claus, beginning November 22-December 29. Meet the stars of Great American Family Christmas movies weekends and enjoy World Premiere movie screenings, Q&As, panels, and scheduled photo ops.

Great American Family talent will appear weekends at the festival throughout the run of the season. Fans who signed up as Insiders on the festival's website will be first in the nation with early access to purchase VIP experiences and general admission tickets on October 3 at 10 a.m. ET . Tickets and VIP experiences will be made available to the public on sale will begin October 4 at 12 p.m. ET .

All tickets available at

Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at USB Arena features five distinct entertainment zones:

Candy Cane Lane

Guests will be immersed in the holidays with something for everyone, from young to young at heart. From Christmas movie premieres and ice skating to TikTok worthy cups of cocoa and hands-on crafting. The Festival will be a place to make new family memories and come back weekly for unique programming throughout the holiday season! First stop: Take an ELFie under our candy cane arches, the sweet entry to an even sweeter experience.

Frosty's Frozen Skate

Frosty's Frozen Skate offers a delightful ice-skating experience on a sparkling rink. The scene is perfect, with the soft glow of firepits nearby adding to the enchanting winter ambiance. Skate rentals available along with delicious food and beverage all around. Enjoy an après skate by a fire pit.

Rudolph's Main Stage

Rudolph's Main Stage is the heart of community involvement, with a vibrant atmosphere filled with music and laughter. Envision yourself singing along to Christmas carols at Carol-oke or cheering on participants in the Ugly Sweater Contest. The stage, adorned with festive decorations and twinkling lights is the place to meet your favorite holiday talents and enjoy a warm, engaging environment.

Santa's Craft Village

Santa's Craft Village is a haven of creativity. Imagine yourself walking through a charming winter wonderland with festive holiday displays guiding your way. Participate in various craft workshops and demonstrations, learning how to create your own holiday decorations, ornaments, and gifts. The village is perfect for finding unique, personalized presents and soaking in the festive cheer.

Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Eat, Drink & Be Merry Village is a vibrant spot where guests can savor delicious food, drinks, and entertainment. The village offers private rentals of VIP igloos and firepits, creating an inviting atmosphere for corporate entertaining and socializing. The festive decorations and mouth-watering aromas make it a delightful place to relax and indulge in holiday-themed culinary delights.

MEET THE TALENT!

Candace Cameron Bure

(A Christmas Less Traveled, Home Sweet Christmas), Cameron Mathison (Home Sweet Christmas, A Merry Christmas Wish, A Kindhearted Christmas), Danica McKellar (A Cinderella Christmas Ball, Christmas At the Drive-In), Trevor Donovan (A Little Women's Christmas, Jingle Bell Princess), November 23 and November 24 . Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison welcome festival goers to Great American Family Christmas Festival Movie Theater at Rudolph's Main Stage for the World Premiere screening of their film, Home Sweet Christmas, Saturday. Danica McKellar's 2024 film, A Cinderella Christmas Ball will also have its World Premiere at the Festival, Sunday. A moderated movie panel and Q&A with the stars follows. Throughout the weekend, Candace Bure, Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan appear in person for interactions with fans. Friday, November 22, official tree lighting with Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar.

Jillian Murray (A Little Women's Christmas, A Brush With Christmas) , Laura Osnes (A Little Women's Christmas, A Dash of Christmas, Just In Time) , Julia Reilly (A Little Women's Christmas, "County Rescue"), and Jesse Hutch (A Little Women's Christmas, A Christmas Blessing, Let It Snow) anchor the Festival,

November 30 and December 1 . Everyone has a favorite memory of Louisa May Alcott's American classic, Little Women. Come meet the stars of the modern retelling of the classic, see the movie and Q&A with the actors moderated by American author and podcaster, Annie F. Downs at Great American Family Christmas Festival Movie Theater, Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1.

Great American Family Christmas Festival also welcomes stars of "When Hope Calls," Cindy Busby (Joy for Christmas, Crown Prince for Christmas) and Christopher Russell (A Dash of Christmas, Peppermints and Postcards). Cindy and Christopher will talk about their new series, sequel to the legendary book series by beloved author, Janette Oke, When Calls the Heart. Jill Wagner (Christmas Under the Northern Lights, (FKA Sleighbells and Sugarplums), Bringing Christmas Home, A Merry Christmas Wish), a mainstay of Great American Family joins to talk about her new Christmas movie for 2024, about a historian who seeks inspiration for her next project in her family's hometown of Aurora, which is famous for experiencing the Northern Lights. Renee Paquette, commentator, presenter, and interviewer (WWE) will moderate panels for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and December 8.

Mario Lopez

(Once Upon A Christmas Wish, "Saved By the Bell," "Access Hollywood") and Courtney Lopez (Once Upon A Christmas Wish, "Access Hollywood," "E News"), December 14 and December 15 . Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez are two of entertainment's most recognizable faces. Mario has been a star for more than four decades beginning with "Saved by the Bell." Courtney Lopez is a veteran TV presenter and leading lady. The husband-and-wife pair are also known for original Christmas movies like Steppin' Into the Holiday. The Lopez' 2024 Christmas film, Once Upon A Christmas Wish tells the story of a smalltown Mayor who discovers his childhood Christmas wish list and is amazed when all his boyhood dreams begin coming true, especially that his first-ever girlfriend is back in town, all grown up, and suddenly noticing him! Learn how Christmas movies get made and get your photo with the stars! Make your own Christmas wishes come true when you meet Mario and Courtney Lopez live and in person on Rudolph's Main Stage, Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and December 15.

MORE TALENT JOINING THE FESTIVAL, CHECK WEBSITE DAILY FOR UPDATES

Additional talent may be added to current schedules or additional dates or may be subject to change. All artists, festival dates, prices, and artist appearance dates and times are subject to change without notice. Need help? [email protected]

Movie Screenings with the Stars

Not often one goes to the movies with the film's stars. At Great American Family Christmas Festival, fans do!

11/23 - Home Sweet Christmas

starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

11/24 – A Cinderella Christmas Ball

starring Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice

11/30 - A Little Women's Christmas

starring Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, and Jesse Hutch

12/7 - A Vintage Christmas

starring Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell

12/21 - Once Upon a Christmas Wish starring Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez

More movies announced soon!

Ticket details for all available options include:

Golden Elf VIP Ticket

starting at $249 per person. Take me to the stars!! Welcome to one of the most beautiful venues in all North America, UBS Arena New York, site of the first annual Great American Family Christmas Festival. Golden Elf VIP offers admission to the Festival,

free Premium parking, ice skating and rentals,

craft lesson in Santa's Village,

priority access for photos with Santa, delicious and complimentary food and drink at famed Belmont Hall, commemorative lanyard, personal holiday gift, reserved entertainment seating for World Premiere screenings at Great American Family Christmas Festival Movie Theater at Rudolph's Main Stage. Most important, the Golden Elf is your ticket to MEET THE STARS and schedule a photo with a talent of your choice ( weekends as scheduled ). Kids two and under are free!

Happy Elf VIP Ticket starting at $199 per person. Happy Elf VIP offers admission to the Festival,

free Premium parking, ice skating and rentals,

craft lesson in Santa's Village,

priority access for photos with Santa, delicious and complimentary food and drink at famed Belmont Hall, commemorative lanyard, personal holiday gift, reserved entertainment seating for World Premiere screenings at Great American Family Christmas Festival Movie Theater in Candy Cane Lane. TALENT INTERACTIONS NOT INCLUDED . Kids two and under are free!

Frosty VIP Ticket

starting at $99 per person. Bundling all a la carte general admissions experiences into one package that offers more value, including festival admission, parking, nightly tree lighting, walk-through brilliant Christmas light displays, holiday crafts in Santa's Village, priority access for photos with Santa, ice skating and rentals, commemorative lanyard, personal holiday gift, and advanced booking access for photos with Santa. TALENT INTERACTIONS NOT INCLUDED . Kids two and under are free!

General Admission Ticket

starting at $15 per person. General admission to Great American Family Christmas Festival

unlocks opportunities to purchase photos with Santa, ice skating and rentals, purchase holiday crafting lessons, and more.

Enjoy

complimentary

non-reserved seating for Christmas movie screenings, nightly tree lightings with one of the most beautiful trees in New York, stroll through Candy Cane Lane for a festive selfie, and savor a decadent cup of hot cocoa while you do some last-minute gift shopping. TALENT INTERACTIONS NOT INCLUDED .

Kids 2 and under are free.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

ABOUT UBS ARENA:

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and proud home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state -of -the -art arena has welcomed top artists from around the globe since opening in November 2021 including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, recently achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in May 2024 in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK ISLANDERS:

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories.

The Islanders play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference, and have eight players,

one coach and one general manager inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world

since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality,

great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl.

Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaboration and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

CandyRock Entertainment is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment. CandyRock Entertainment develops and produces television projects, lifestyle programming, feature length films and live events designed to be enjoyed by the entire family. Instagram: @CandyRock

