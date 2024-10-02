Cve Marketing Consultancy Welcomes Tiffany Wilburn As New Global Marketing Strategy Practice Lead

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilburn's appointment set to elevate CvE's brand strategy prowess

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CvE Marketing Consultancy, a division of leading independent digital marketing agency Goodway Group , today announced the appointment of Tiffany Wilburn as the new Global Marketing Strategy Practice Lead. As a 20-year veteran, Wilburn boasts experience across global markets in brand management, strategy, product innovation, retail merchandising, and consumer insights. She has a proven track record of strategic vision and is dedicated to transforming brands through bold category disruption and rapid growth.



In her new role, Wilburn will be at the forefront of implementing strategies to enhance CvE's capabilities and elevate the role of marketing and brand strategy for clients. She will work with clients to help them understand and implement best-in-class brand marketing strategies, operations and implementation practices. Her arrival marks a pivotal moment as CvE continues to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results in the rapidly evolving world of marketing. Wilburn will be reporting directly to Nick King, Global Practices Lead at CvE.

“We're delighted to welcome Tiffany to our team,” said Paul Frampton-Calero, Global President at CvE.“She's a fearless innovator and a creative powerhouse. Her dedication to transforming global brands through bold category disruption and rapid growth is unparalleled. We're confident that Tiffany will enable us to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

“I'm excited to join the talented team at CvE and help elevate client brands with innovative marketing strategies,” said Wilburn.“I'm passionate about working with businesses to effectively and efficiently connect with their consumers through marketing strategy, implementation and execution to drive growth. Together, we'll make a lasting impact in the industry, empowering our clients to achieve remarkable success and reach their full potential.”

Prior to CvE, Wilburn founded Clever Disruption - a Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified marketing strategy firm - where she served as a fractional executive marketing leader (CMO) and strategist who solved brand relevance, product pipeline and business velocity challenges. She has also held senior leadership roles with TGI Fridays and Sazerac Company, where she spearheaded the global business transformation for Southern Comfort brand. Additional accolades include global innovation, product development process transformation and brand marketing efforts for Nestlé brands, including California Pizza Kitchen, Purina, Hot Pockets and Nestlé Waters.

About CvE Marketing Consultancy

We are a consultancy dedicated to enabling marketing to be a more effective growth engine. Our team, comprised of industry experts and consultants with backgrounds spanning brand side, agency, technology, and publishing, advises Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), senior marketers, and their teams on strategies that best suit their brand and business. We work with some of the world's most progressive brands including Mars, Dell, Sainsbury's, 7-Eleven, Morrisons and Ulta Beauty.

