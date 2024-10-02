Raleigh Nonprofit Hosts A Cause For Celebration 2024 And 5Th Annual Hope Awards, Honoring Reconnection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This event will provide a window into the lives of women who are too often unseen, unheard, and, therefore, overlooked.” - Jennifer C. Jackson, CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, October 5th, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, at the Marbles Kids Museum (201 E Hargett Street, Raleigh), Arise Collective will present A Cause for Celebration 2024 and the 5th Annual Hope Awards Ceremony.

This year's event focuses on Reconnection, honoring women's reconnection to their loved ones, best selves, and higher power. This reconnection and women's roles in a healthy community are at the core of our mission.

Joined by Valonda Calloway as the Mistress of Ceremonies, this celebration will feature delicious food and beverages, powerful stories, sensational music by SmoothIvory2, a fund-a-need auction, a raffle with fantastic prizes, and the 5th Annual Hope Awards Ceremony honoring three inspiring leaders in our community: SouthLight Healthcare, Angel of Hope; Tisha Temple, Recovery Alive, Beacon of Hope; and Stephanie Treadway, Redirection NC, Champion of Hope.

According to CEO Jennifer C. Jackson,“This event will provide a window into the lives of women who are too often unseen, unheard, and, therefore, overlooked. Women have been the fastest-growing segment of the prison population over the past four decades. We aim to raise awareness so that people feel moved to engage with and support second chances for women who have paid their debt to society and have so much to contribute to our community.”

Now in its 44th year, Arise Collective provides chaplaincy services, transition education, and vital housing and reentry support to women from the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women (NCCIW) and beyond.

