Electronic Shelf Label Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electronic Shelf Label Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electronic shelf label market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.14 billion in 2023 to $1.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to retail efficiency, inventory management, enhanced customer experience, cost reduction, competitive market dynamics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electronic shelf label market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital transformation in retail, demand for real-time pricing, focus on sustainability, integration with retail technologies, global retail expansion.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Electronic Shelf Label Market

The rising adoption of automation in the retail sector is expected to propel the growth of the electronic shelf-label market going forward. Automation in the retail industry refers to the use of technology and machines to improve processes and ensure operational efficiency. It is used for a variety of purposes, including inventory management, customer service, self-checkout, and supply chain management. Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are a useful tool for retail automation, assisting retailers in more efficiently managing prices, promotions, and inventory, as well as providing customers with a better shopping experience.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Electronic Shelf Label Market Growth?

Key players in the market include SES-imagotag, Pricer AB, E Ink Holdings Inc., Displaydata Limited, M2Communication, Solum ESL, Diebold Nixdorf, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Teraoka Seiko Co Ltd., MinewTag, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, NCR Corporation, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., CLEARink Displays Inc., Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co. Ltd., troniTAG GmbH, Displaydata Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Altierre Corporation, LG Corporation, M Communication Inc., Wincor Nixdorf AG, AdvanTech Inc., Display Solutions AG, Hanshow Technology, Mcomm Group Inc., Mirador Marketing Ltd., Pervasive Displays Inc., SoluM Co. Ltd., T-Logistics Co. Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Electronic Shelf Label Market Overview?

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic shelf label market. Companies operating in the electronic shelf label market are adopting innovative and sustainable solutions, such as use of perovskite photovoltaic cells instead of the usual batteries, to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Displays, Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors

2) By Product Type: LCDs (Liquid-Crystal Display), Segmented E-paper Displays, Fully Graphic E-paper Displays

3) By Display Size: Less than 3 Inches, 3 to 7 Inches, 7 to 10 Inches, More than 10 Inches

4) By Communications Technology: Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near-field Communication, Other Technologies

5) By Application: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Electronic Shelf Label Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electronic Shelf Label Market Definition

An electronic shelf label (ESL) is a digital display used in retail stores to display product information such as price, promotions, and product details. Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are primarily used to display pricing and product information.

Electronic Shelf Label Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electronic shelf label market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electronic Shelf Label Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic shelf label market size, electronic shelf label market drivers and trends and electronic shelf label market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



