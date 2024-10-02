CPKC To Report Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results On Oct. 23, 2024
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP ) (CPKC) will release its third-quarter 2024 financial and operating results after the market close on Oct. 23, 2024.
CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on Oct. 23, 2024.
Conference Call Access
Canada and U.S.: 800-225-9448
International: 203-518-9708
*Conference ID: CPKCQ324
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.
Webcast
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CPKC's website at href="" rel="nofollow" cpkc
A replay of the third-quarter conference call will be available by phone through Oct. 30, 2024, at 800-839-4014 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-2983 (International).
About CPKC
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr
to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR
