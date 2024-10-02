UK Weight Management And Wellbeing Market Report 2024: Review And Forecast 2019-2029 - Huel Maintains Its Leadership Despite Regulatory Challenges
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management and Wellbeing in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Weight management and wellbeing in the UK continues to record steady value growth in 2024. The increase is mainly driven by inflation-led unit prices; however, price growth is slower when compared to 2023. According to socioeconomic data, the UK's inflation rate is set to fall to 2.5% over 2024 from 7.3% in 2023.
The report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
Meal replacement drives overall growth of weight management and wellbeing Huel Ltd maintains its leadership despite regulatory challenges Increasing demand for products that blend wellness and weight management
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady increase in demand for weight management due to rising rates of obesity New business opportunity with the approval of GLP-1 drugs Competition to further intensify with mergers and acquisitions
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2019-2024 Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2020-2024 Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2021-2024 Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Consumer health in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retailing developments What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024 Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024 Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024 Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024 Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024 Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024 Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024 Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine Switches Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2023-2024
