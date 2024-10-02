UK Weight Management And Wellbeing Market Report 2024: Review And Forecast 2019-2029 - Huel Maintains Its Leadership Despite Regulatory Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management and Wellbeing in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Weight management and wellbeing in the UK continues to record steady value growth in 2024. The increase is mainly driven by inflation-led unit prices; however, price growth is slower when compared to 2023. According to socioeconomic data, the UK's inflation rate is set to fall to 2.5% over 2024 from 7.3% in 2023.

The report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Meal replacement drives overall growth of weight management and wellbeing

Huel Ltd maintains its leadership despite regulatory challenges Increasing demand for products that blend wellness and weight management

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Steady increase in demand for weight management due to rising rates of obesity

New business opportunity with the approval of GLP-1 drugs Competition to further intensify with mergers and acquisitions

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2021-2024

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Consumer health in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS



Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024 Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024

MARKET DATA



Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

APPENDIX



OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2023-2024

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900