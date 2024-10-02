GUESS JEANS IN COOPERATION WITH CLOSER MUSIC ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE DJ CONTEST JUDGED BY GRAMMY-WINNER LUCA PRETOLESI At Occasion Of ADE In Amsterdam

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS JEANS, in collaboration with Closer Music, is proud to present an exciting DJ contest taking place during the world-renowned Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) . This prestigious contest is open to both professional and aspiring DJs from around the globe, offering a unique opportunity to perform on an international stage and be judged by Grammy Award-winning mixing and mastering engineer Luca Pretolesi .

Guess Jeans x Closer Music

As the one of the largest music festival in the world, ADE attracts top-tier talent and music enthusiasts, making it the perfect backdrop for this exceptional event. Hosted by Closer Music, the contest promises to be a highlight of ADE, where participants will compete for the chance to take their DJ career to the next level.

Luca Pretolesi , a Grammy-winning engineer known for his work with some of the biggest names in music, will serve as the lead judge. His expertise in the industry ensures that the contest will offer not just a chance to showcase talent but also provide meaningful exposure and feedback from one of the most respected figures in electronic music.

GUESS JEANS , is a globally recognized lifestyle brand known for its denim-forward, fashion-conscious designs. From apparel to accessories, GUESS JEANS epitomizes the spirit of youth and urban culture, making it a perfect fit for music events like ADE.

""We're incredibly excited to bring this contest to life during ADE," said Nicolai Marciano, GUESS JEANS. "It's an amazing platform for both seasoned professionals and emerging DJs to showcase their skills on an international stage, reflecting the deep connection between music and fashion."

Closer Music is a creative collective that offers commercial-quality music catalog. Based on the globally unique Direct Music License. The comprehensive music licensing process covers all rights to a song, eliminating the need to negotiate with multiple copyright owners.

Participants can enter the contest through official event page guessjeans-closermusic-dj , with finalists receiving the opportunity to perform live during the event. The winner will be announced at a special ADE closing party hosted by GUESS JEANS and Closer Music.

The DJ contest is designed to offer maximum exposure for participants, providing networking opportunities with industry professionals and enhancing their visibility within the global music scene.

For more information visit the official page of the event http:/guessjeans-closermusic-dj.

