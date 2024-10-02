Biomed Diagnostics To Present Research On Enhanced Tritrichomonas Foetus Transport Methods For PCR Testing At AAVLD 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomed Diagnostics, a leader in veterinary and microbiological diagnostics, will be presenting their latest research on Tritrichomonas foetus real-time PCR DNA testing at the 2024 American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians (AAVLD) Annual Meeting. The research compares the performance of two media-TF medium and PBS-in preserving DNA integrity during transport, with a specific focus on the detection of T. foetus at low cell concentrations.

The poster, titled "Tritrichomonas foetus Real-Time PCR DNA Testing: TF Medium vs. PBS Transport," will be presented by Brandon Font, Research Scientist and Technical Services Manager at Biomed Diagnostics, during the following sessions:



Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Sunday, October 13, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Location: Ryman Exhibit Hall B1, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN.

This presentation highlights the study's key findings, showing that TF medium consistently outperforms PBS in maintaining DNA integrity, particularly at lower cell concentrations. These results are critical for improving the reliability of T. foetus PCR testing in veterinary diagnostic practices, especially when specimens undergo extended transport under typical field conditions.

"This research is pivotal in optimizing the diagnostic process for bovine Tritrichomonas foetus infections," said Brandon Font, the poster's author and Research Scientist and Technical Services Manager at Biomed Diagnostics. "By demonstrating the superior DNA preservation capabilities of TF medium, we offer veterinarians a more reliable option for transporting specimens, particularly in challenging field conditions, which leads to more accurate diagnoses."

"The ability to enhance diagnostic accuracy, especially in low cell concentrations, brings substantial value to veterinary laboratories and livestock producers," said Mitzi Rettinger, Chief Revenue Officer at DCN Dx, Biomed's parent company.

The Biomed Diagnostics team will be available during the poster sessions to discuss the research and answer questions about the company's diagnostic capabilities for veterinary health.

About Biomed Diagnostics, a DCN Dx Brand

Biomed Diagnostics, a DCN Dx brand, is a pioneer in microbiological testing. It develops innovative, user-friendly tools that detect infectious microorganisms in humans, animals, food, and the environment. The company's InTray and InPouch formats streamline the processes of specimen collection, culture, and transport into a single device. Biomed Diagnostics is committed to impactful health solutions in veterinary, human health, food safety, and environmental markets.

For more information, visit biomeddiagnostics .

