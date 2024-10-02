Mortgage Career Exchange Announces Exclusive Partnership With ACUMA (American Credit Union Mortgage Association)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Larry Silver, CEO Mortgage Career ExchangeMD, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mortgage Career Exchange , a leading services recruitment and staffing agency, announced today an exclusive partnership with the esteemed organization, ACUMA (American Credit Union Mortgage Association) to provide exclusive services to their Credit Union and CUSO members. ACUMA is the premier source of home lending information, networking, and advocacy opportunities for credit union home finance professionals. Through ACUMA Services, Mortgage Career Exchange will spearhead Credit Union specific initiatives to complement their staffing needs with high value benefits."We are beyond excited to announce our partnership with ACUMA; a testament to our shared belief in the importance of the Credit Union community and the commitment to the financial success of the individuals, families and communities they serve,” said Larry Silver, CEO Mortgage Career Exchange.“It is an honor and privilege to be included in this select group of premier providers and to be entrusted to serve ACUMA members.”ACUMA Services is exclusively designed for their Credit Union and CUSO members. Through strategic partnerships and alliances with handpicked organizations, offering a wide range of top-notch products and services.ACUMA President, Peter Benjamin, announced the launch of ACUMA Services in August stating,“this is something that I have been dreaming about since I became president” and was two years in the making.“The list of partners and providers is relatively small, and we've been strategic in picking who we add to ACUMA Services starting off and we wanted to make sure we find the right partners ... we couldn't be more excited.”The Mortgage Career Exchange supports the community of mortgage professionals through their career journey. The Digital Portal & Engagement Hub is where Mortgage Professionals and Companies come together for a common purpose, supporting short-term and long-term success. Through our Career Connection, they host active jobs, showcase member corporate culture as well as virtual hiring events. Through Talent Verified, they pre-verify references and production (MLO only), highlight high caliber talent on their Talent Showcase. In addition, they traditional Recruitment Search Services at a discounted rate for members. Education Certified also provide off-boarding and displaced professional support with professional certification, online profile enhancement and resume refresh.About the Mortgage Career ExchangeThe Beyond Career Platform for Mortgage Professionals. A Digital Portal & Engagement Hub where Mortgage Professionals and Companies come together, connecting high quality talent to high quality opportunities. Complementing your staffing needs with high value membership benefits. The platform is designed by mortgage professionals, for mortgage professionals.About ACUMA (American Credit Union Mortgage Association)ACUMA is an organization of and for credit unions dedicated to the simple principle that credit unions have both an obligation and a competitive need to become a "premier provider of home loans for their membership." ACUMA brings together the shared real estate lending and financing interests of thousands of credit unions and CUSOs. ACUMA member organizations include federal- and state- chartered credit unions and

