Vortex Energy Collaborates With Nrcan For Underground Hydrogen Storage Research And Salt Core Storage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NRCan to perform research and undertake testing involving Vortex's salt core from Hole 1 and Hole 3 while core is stored for 2 years

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) (" Vortex ” or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the Company has executed a hydrogen storage research and salt core storage agreement with National Research Canada (“ NRCan ”). Approximately 118 meters of salt core from the VTX-West-23-1 core hole and 279 meters of salt core from the VTX-24-3 core hole (collectively, the“ Salt Core ”) will be stored at the NRCan Geological Survey of Canada facility, located in Calgary, Alberta, for a period of two years. Vortex has informed the Energy Regulator of Newfoundland and Labrador about the temporary core storage and ongoing research being conducted by NRCan and received approval for these storage and research activities.



While storing the Salt Core, NRCan will perform research and undertake testing involving the Salt Core to support its project, titled“Geoscience in Support CSA Z341 Updates for Underground Hydrogen Storage,” which involves a comprehensive Canada-wide assessment of halite salt formations with the aim of enabling the safe and long-term storage and withdrawal of hydrogen gas from caverns developed from these salt formations.

During the storage period, the University of Alberta (“ U of A ”) will have access to selected Salt Core to conduct mineralogical analysis, proof of concept experiments and simulation studies on the selected Salt Core. On April 29, 2024, Vortex's collaboration with the U of A received Alberta Innovates Funding totaling $1.2 million for the project titled“Field Trial of Hydrogen Storage in Canadian Domal and Bedded Salts”.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex commented,“We are pleased to collaborate with NRCan and the U of A on research into hydrogen storage in salt caverns. We hope that this collaboration will help further their research and help us better understand the potential for our Robinsons River Salt Project.”









Figure 1: Core Photograph of Drill Hole VTX-24-3









Figure 2: Core Photograph of Drill Hole VTX-24-3

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Piotr Kulkialka, P.Geo, who is a consultant to the Company and is a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinsons River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinsons River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

