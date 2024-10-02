UN expresses deep concerns regarding consequences of large-scale ground invasion by Israel into Lebanon

(MENAFN) The United Nations human rights office has expressed deep concerns regarding the potential consequences of a large-scale ground invasion by Israel into Lebanon, cautioning that such an action would likely lead to "greater suffering" for civilians in the region. During a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, spokesperson Liz Throssell emphasized the urgency of pursuing negotiations to prevent further destruction and escalation of the conflict.



Throssell highlighted the alarming widening of hostilities in the Middle East, warning that it poses a significant risk of engulfing the entire region in a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe. She noted that the already dire situation could deteriorate even further, with severe repercussions for civilian populations. The ongoing armed violence between Israel and Hezbollah has already resulted in devastating impacts on civilians, and Throssell fears that an Israeli ground invasion would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.



In her remarks, she called on all parties involved in the conflict to make a clear distinction between military targets and civilian objects during hostilities. "They must do all they can to protect the lives of civilians, their homes, and the infrastructure essential to their daily existence," Throssell stated, reiterating the obligations outlined in international humanitarian law.



United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk echoed these sentiments, urging all parties to engage in negotiations to halt the cycle of destruction and violence that currently shows no signs of abating. The calls for dialogue and de-escalation come in the wake of the Israeli military's announcement of a "limited and targeted" ground operation in southern Lebanon, raising fears of further escalation in a region already plagued by conflict.



As tensions rise, the international community remains on alert, recognizing the potential for the situation to spiral out of control and further threaten the stability of the region. The United Nation's appeals for restraint and adherence to humanitarian principles highlight the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis and protect vulnerable civilian populations caught in the crossfire.

