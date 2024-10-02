Synergizing Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Dimensional Metrology Research Report 2024: Growth Opportunities In DT-Enabled Predictive Maintenance, Additive Manufacturing, & EV Battery Management
Date
10/2/2024 8:01:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synergizing Non-destructive Testing (NDT) and Dimensional Metrology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study explores the potential opportunities arising from combining non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques and dimensional metrology tools. Despite being known for their conservatism, both these industries have embraced industry 4.0 technologies (digital twins, AI, AR/VR, and robotics) in recent years across different applications. The emphasis on key themes, such as sustainability and quality assurance across manufacturing industries, will drive the need for integrated solutions.
The study outlines factors driving and restraining the adoption of the synergistic potential of NDT and metrology and their impact throughout the forecast period (2024-2029). The integration of NDT and metrology will enhance safety, improve quality, and enable predictive maintenance capabilities through automated and AI-driven defect detection capabilities.
The study discusses technology trends, the benefits of integrated solutions, key applications, and the impact of regulations. It also identifies important growth opportunities arising from the synergy of NDT and metrology and provides insights on how to leverage them.
Growth Opportunities
Digital Twin-enabled Predictive Maintenance Additive Manufacturing Process Optimization Electric Vehicle Battery Management
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Synergizing of the NDT and Dimensional Metrology Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Benefits of Synergizing NDT and Dimensional Metrology Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Technology Trends Industry Applications Regulations and Standards List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer
