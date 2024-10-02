(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synergizing Non-destructive Testing (NDT) and Dimensional Metrology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study explores the potential opportunities arising from combining non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques and dimensional metrology tools. Despite being known for their conservatism, both these industries have embraced 4.0 technologies (digital twins, AI, AR/VR, and robotics) in recent years across different applications. The emphasis on key themes, such as sustainability and quality assurance across manufacturing industries, will drive the need for integrated solutions.

The study outlines factors driving and restraining the adoption of the synergistic potential of NDT and metrology and their impact throughout the forecast period (2024-2029). The integration of NDT and metrology will enhance safety, improve quality, and enable predictive maintenance capabilities through automated and AI-driven defect detection capabilities.

The study discusses technology trends, the benefits of integrated solutions, key applications, and the impact of regulations. It also identifies important growth opportunities arising from the synergy of NDT and metrology and provides insights on how to leverage them.

Growth Opportunities



Digital Twin-enabled Predictive Maintenance

Additive Manufacturing Process Optimization Electric Vehicle Battery Management

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Synergizing of the NDT and Dimensional Metrology Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Benefits of Synergizing NDT and Dimensional Metrology

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Technology Trends

Industry Applications

Regulations and Standards

List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900