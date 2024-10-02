The Second Shangri-La Cultural Tourism Festival Of The World Grandly Opens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHINA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 29, the second "Shangri-La " Cultural Festival of the World kicked off in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province. Guests and visitors from both domestic and international backgrounds gathered to experience Diqing's unique natural landscape, rich cultural heritage, and diverse ethnic customs, further expanding the braand influence of the "Shangri-La" Cultural Tourism Festival globally.Diqing in Tibetan means "a place of good fortune and auspiciousness." Located in the northwest of Yunnan Province, it sits at the intersection of Yunnan, Sichuan, and Tibet, at the heart of the "Three Parallel Rivers" UNESCO World Natural Heritage site. Diqing boasts the globally renowned "Shangri-La" brand, as well as famous tourism attractions like the "Three Parallel Rivers," "Meili Snow Mountain," and the "Ancient Tea Horse Road," earning it the title of a jewel in Yunnan tourism.Zhang Weidong, Deputy Secretary of the Diqing Prefectural Party Committee and Governor, stated during the opening ceremony that since the successful hosting of the first "Shangri-La" Cultural Tourism Festival, Diqing has focused on enhancing tourism through cultural initiatives and vice versa. Taking advantage of the historic opportunity presented by the opening of new train services, the region has continually improved its tourism offerings and service quality, while also strengthening regional cooperation. As a result, tourism scale and quality have significantly increased. From January to August this year, Diqing received over 19 million tourists, with total tourism expenditure reaching 23.86 billion yuan, representing growth of 32% and 41.7%, respectively.As one of the organizers of this cultural tourism festival, Yunnan Kanglv Holding Group focuses on "a lifestyle called Yunnan," fully exploring the ecological and cultural beauty of Diqing. The group aims to deepen its involvement in the cultural tourism industry, supporting Diqing in becoming a world-class tourist destination. Yang Min, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Yunnan Kanglv Holding Group, stated that during this festival, the group will leverage its advantages in integrating the "Tourism +" industrial chain, targeted marketing, and product development to strengthen the "Mountain-Sea Travel" cultural tourism brand. The goal is to enhance the efficiency of utilizing cultural tourism resources across the region and to actively contribute to building the world's "Shangri-La."At the opening ceremony, leaders from the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Tibet Autonomous Region Department of Culture and Tourism, Yunnan Kanglv Holding Group, and Tongcheng Travel Holding Co., Ltd. were invited to jointly kick off the event. Luo Chaofeng, Secretary of the Diqing Prefectural Committee, officially announced the launch of the Second "Shangri-La" Cultural Tourism Festival of the World.The event featured artistic performances, short play screenings, cultural tourism promotions, a presentation of Yunnan Kanglv Group's cultural tourism IP, and a self-driving launch ceremony. The goal was to create an inclusive opening celebration under the Shika Snow Mountain, allowing guests to experience the essence of the world's "Shangri-La." Additionally, Diqing held a joint meeting for the Greater Shangri-La Tourism Alliance, which included the "China Greater Shangri-La Tourism Promotion Alliance" meeting and promotional activities.The cultural tourism festival will continue until October 8, 2024. Diqing will also host non-heritage transmission activities focusing on "Cultural Tourism + Tibetan Medicine," aimed at enhancing public awareness and understanding of Tibetan medicine, as well as promoting its cultural heritage and development. Additionally, there will be a self-driving tour event, "Love in the World's Shangri-La along G214," which will include unique tourism experiences such as visits to mountain and sea museums, educational activities, and bonfire parties.Furthermore, the "Shika Snow Mountain Mountain-Sea Music Carnival" will showcase the unique cultural charm and artistic vitality of the world's "Shangri-La."In the future, Diqing will vigorously promote innovation in tourism products, models, and services, continually enhancing the brand "A Lifestyle Called Yunnan-The World's Shangri-La." Leveraging the opportunities brought by the opening of the Lijiang-Xianggelila Railway, the aim is to drive a high-quality transformation and upgrade of the tourism industry, turning its rich cultural and tourism resources into pillar industries for quality development, improving livelihoods, and enhancing happiness, ultimately making Diqing a warm and high-quality tourist destination.The Second "Shangri-La" Cultural Tourism Festival of the World is hosted by the Diqing Prefectural Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Diqing Prefectural People's Government. It is organized by the Diqing Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Yunnan Shanhai Travel Group Co., Ltd., Diqing Tourism Group Co., Ltd., and Diqing Kaidao Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd., with Tongcheng Network Technology Co., Ltd. as a co-organizer.

Media Relation

Shangri-La

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.