France considers tax hikes on large businesses to address budget deficit

(MENAFN) France’s new government is weighing tax increases on major corporations to address a gap in public finances, Le Monde reported.



The proposed 2025 budget could feature an 8.5 percent increase in corporate tax for firms with an annual turnover exceeding EUR1 billion (USD1.1 billion). This temporary ‘exceptional contribution’ on large company profits could yield around USD8 billion next year.



Another potential measure is a tax on share buybacks, where companies repurchase their own shares to reduce market and boost their value. This new buyback tax could generate approximately USD200 million, targeting firms such as BNP Paribas, luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, and energy company TotalEnergies.



Barnier’s office declined to comment ahead of a policy speech scheduled for Tuesday in parliament, as reported by Reuters. France’s public debt reached a record EUR3.228 trillion at the end of June, amounting to 112 percent of the country’s GDP, significantly above the 60 percent threshold set by EU regulations. Only Greece and Italy have higher general government debt among EU member states.





