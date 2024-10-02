Conagra Brands Reports First Quarter Results

Highlights



Reported decreased 3.8%; organic net sales decreased 3.5%.

Reported operating margin was 14.4% representing a 247 basis point decrease. Adjusted operating margin was 14.2% representing a 244 basis point decrease.

Reported diluted per share (EPS) was $0.97, a 44.8% increase. Adjusted EPS was $0.53, a 19.7% decrease.

The company is reaffirming its fiscal 2025 guidance reflecting:



Organic net sales of (1.5)% to flat compared to fiscal 2024



Adjusted operating margin between 15.6% and 15.8%



Adjusted EPS between $2.60 and $2.65 Free cash flow conversion of approximately 90%

CEO Perspective

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, commented, "Our team executed well to deliver on key priorities across the business during the first quarter in what continued to be a challenging environment. Our domestic retail volume progressed in-line with expectations, we increased share across the portfolio and advanced our portfolio reshaping initiatives. Overall, we are reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2025, reflecting confidence in the underlying momentum of our business."

Total Company First Quarter Results

In the quarter, net sales decreased 3.8% to

$2.8 billion reflecting:



a 3.5% decrease in organic net sales,

a 0.4% decrease from the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange; and a 0.1% increase from the favorable impact of M&A

The

3.5%

decrease in organic net sales was driven by a

1.9% negative impact from

price/mix, largely driven by the company's strategic investments in the quarter, and a

1.6%

decrease in volume. Additionally, the company estimates that results in the quarter were impacted by approximately $27 million due to temporary manufacturing disruptions in the Hebrew National business during the key grilling season.

Gross profit decreased 10.2% to

$739 million in the quarter, and adjusted gross profit decreased 9.4% to

$726 million.

First quarter gross profit decreased as

higher productivity was more than offset by

the

negative impacts of lower organic net sales, cost of goods sold inflation, and unfavorable operating leverage. Additionally, gross profit was negatively impacted by approximately $11 million due to the temporary manufacturing disruptions in the Hebrew National business. Gross margin decreased 189 basis points to

26.5% in the quarter, and adjusted gross margin decreased 163 basis points to 26.0%.

Selling, general, and administrative expense (SG&A), which includes advertising and promotional expense (A&P), increased 1.1% to

$338 million in the quarter driven primarily by higher incentive compensation compared to the prior

year quarter, partially offset by a 14.0% decrease in A&P.

Adjusted SG&A, which excludes A&P, increased 7.3% to

$277 million primarily

driven by higher incentive compensation

compared to

the prior

year quarter.

Net interest expense was

$106 million in the quarter, a 0.1% decrease compared to the prior-year period due to a reduction in total debt.

The average diluted share count in the quarter was

480 million shares reflecting $64 million in share repurchases during the first quarter.

In the quarter, net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 46.0%

to

$467 million, or

$0.97 per diluted share compared to

$320

million, or

$0.67 per diluted share in the prior

year quarter driven primarily by releasing an allowance resulting in a $210.4 million income tax benefit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 20.0% to

$253 million, or

$0.53 per diluted share, primarily as a result of the decrease in gross profit and increase in SG&A.

Adjusted EBITDA, which includes equity method investment earnings and pension and postretirement non-service expense (income), decreased 13.8% to

$528 million in the quarter, primarily driven by the decrease in adjusted operating profit.

Grocery & Snacks Segment First Quarter Results

Net sales for the Grocery & Snacks segment decreased

1.7% to

$1.2 billion in the quarter, reflecting:



a 1.9% decrease in organic net sales; and a 0.2% increase from the favorable impact of M&A.

The decrease in organic net sales was driven by a

price/mix decrease of

0.1%, partially attributable to an increase in strategic investments, and a volume decrease of

1.8%.

The company gained dollar share in snacking and staples categories including microwave popcorn, seeds, pudding, and pickles.

Operating profit for the segment decreased 3.7% to

$249 million in the quarter

and adjusted operating profit decreased

3.8% to

$253 million as

higher productivity, and lower A&P

and SG&A were more than offset

by the negative impacts of cost of goods sold inflation,

lower organic net sales, and unfavorable operating leverage.

Refrigerated & Frozen Segment First Quarter Results

Reported and organic net sales for the Refrigerated

& Frozen segment decreased

5.7% to

$1.1 billion in the quarter as price/mix decreased 5.8%, primarily attributable to an increase in strategic investments, and volume increased 0.1%. Additionally, the company estimates that results in the quarter were impacted by approximately $24 million due to temporary manufacturing disruptions in the Hebrew National business during the key grilling season. The company gained dollar share in select categories such as frozen single-serve meals,

frozen multi-serve meals, and frozen breakfast.

Operating profit for the segment decreased 11.6%

to

$176 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating profit decreased

21.0% to

$159 million as higher productivity and lower A&P and SG&A were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower organic net sales, cost of goods sold inflation, and

unfavorable operating leverage. Additionally, the company estimates that operating profit was negatively impacted by approximately $10 million due to the temporary manufacturing disruptions in the Hebrew National business.

International Segment First Quarter Results

Net sales for the International segment decreased

0.4% to

$259 million in the quarter reflecting:



a 3.4% decrease from the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange; and a 3.0% increase in organic net sales.

On an organic net sales basis, price/mix increased

2.4%

and volume increased

0.6%,

primarily driven by a strong performance in the company's Global Exports

business.

Operating profit for the segment increased

42.1% to

$34 million in the quarter primarily due to the wrap of certain non-cash restructuring charges in the prior year period.

Adjusted operating profit decreased

15.5% to

$36 million as the benefits from higher organic net sales and productivity were more than offset by the negative impacts of unfavorable foreign exchange and cost of goods sold inflation.

Foodservice Segment First Quarter Results

Net sales for the Foodservice segment decreased 7.8% to

$267 million in the quarter, reflecting:



a 7.9% decrease in organic net sales; and a 0.1% increase from the favorable impact of M&A.

Organic net sales were driven by a price/mix increase of 3.2% and volume decrease of

11.1%

due to the ongoing impact of previously disclosed lost business and ongoing softness in restaurant traffic.

Operating profit for the segment decreased

20.4%

to

$35 million.

Adjusted operating profit decreased

13.8% to

$35 million in the quarter as higher productivity was more than offset by the negative impacts of lower organic net sales, cost of goods sold inflation,

unfavorable operating leverage, and one-time costs related to capital investment projects.

Additionally, the company estimates that organic net sales in the quarter were impacted by approximately $3 million and gross profit was impacted by approximately $1 million due to the temporary manufacturing disruptions in the Hebrew National business.

Other First Quarter Items

Corporate expenses

increased

151.2% to

$92 million in the quarter and adjusted corporate expense

increased

34.1% to

$85 million in the quarter driven primarily by higher incentive compensation compared to

the prior

year quarter.

The company incurred pension and post-retirement non-service income of

$3.1

million

in the quarter compared

to $0.3 million of expense in the prior-year quarter, due primarily to lower interest costs.

In the quarter, equity method investment earnings decreased

18.1% to

$29 million as results

from the company's joint venture, Ardent Mills, reflected slightly lower volume trends in the milling industry.

In the quarter, the effective tax rate was (42.4)% compared to

23.5% in the prior-year quarter. The effective tax rate in the first quarter reflected a $210.4 million deferred tax benefit that was related to the release of valuation allowances booked against certain deferred tax assets. The adjusted effective tax rate was

22.1%

compared to

23.6%

in the prior-year quarter.

In the quarter, the company paid a dividend of $0.35

per share.

Cash Flow and Debt Update

For the first quarter, the company generated $269 million in net cash flows from operating activities compared to $444 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by lower operating profit and anticipated changes in working capital. Capital expenditures were $133 million compared to $144 million in the prior year period. Additionally, our free cash flow decreased from the prior year quarter by $164 million to $136 million. Dividends paid increased 6.4% to $167 million.

The company ended the quarter with net debt of $8.6 billion, representing a 5.8% reduction in net debt versus the prior year period, resulting in a 3.60x net leverage ratio at the end of the quarter.

Outlook

The company is reaffirming its fiscal 2025 guidance reflecting:



Organic net sales of (1.5)% to flat compared to fiscal 2024

Adjusted operating margin between 15.6% and 15.8%

Adjusted EPS between $2.60 and $2.65

Free cash flow conversion of approximately 90% Net leverage ratio of approximately 3.2x

Additionally, the company now expects capital expenditures of approximately $450M and full year net inflation (input cost inflation including the impacts of hedging and other sourcing benefits) to be roughly 3.2%. Other guidance metrics including interest expense, the adjusted effective tax rate, Ardent Mills' contribution, and pension income that were provided in our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings release remain unchanged.

The inability to predict the amount and timing of the impacts of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures, and other items impacting comparability makes a detailed reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures impracticable. Please see the end of this release for more information.

Items Affecting Comparability of EPS

The following are included in the

$0.97

EPS

for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (EPS amounts are rounded and after tax). Please see the reconciliation schedules at the end of this release for additional details.



Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense related to restructuring plans

Approximately $0.03 per diluted share of net benefit related to fire-related insurance recoveries

Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense related to legal matters

Approximately $0.44 per diluted share of net benefit related to a valuation allowance adjustment Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense related to rounding

The following are included in the $0.67 EPS for the first quarter of fiscal

2024 (EPS amounts are rounded and after tax). Please see the reconciliation schedules at the end of this release for additional details.



Approximately $0.04 per diluted share of net expense due to restructuring plans

Approximately $0.04 per diluted share of net benefit related to corporate hedging derivative gains Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net benefit related to rounding

Please note that certain prior

year amounts have been reclassified to conform with current

year presentation.

Discussion of Results and Outlook

Conagra Brands will issue pre-recorded remarks prior to hosting a live Q&A

conference call and webcast at 9:30

a.m. Eastern time today to discuss the company's results and outlook. The live audio webcast Q&A conference call, pre-recorded remarks, transcript of the pre-recorded remarks,

and presentation slides will be available on under Events

& Presentations. The Q&A conference call may be accessed by dialing 1‐877‐883‐0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1‐412‐902‐6506 for all other participants and using passcode 7095043. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. A replay of the Q&A

conference call will be available on under Events

& Presentations until October 2, 2025.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit .

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's expected future financial performance or position, results of operations, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "should", or comparable terms. Readers of this document should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business and operations, all of which are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors include, among other things: risks associated with general economic and industry conditions, including inflation, reduced consumer confidence and spending, recessions, increased energy costs, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and geopolitical conflicts; risks related to our ability to deleverage on currently anticipated timelines, and to continue to access capital on acceptable terms or at all; risks related to the company's competitive environment, cost structure, and related market conditions; risks related to our ability to execute operating and value creation plans and achieve returns on our investments and targeted operating efficiencies from cost-saving initiatives, and to benefit from trade optimization programs; risks related to the availability and prices of commodities and other supply chain resources, including raw materials, packaging, energy, and transportation, weather conditions, health pandemics or outbreaks of disease, actual or threatened hostilities or war, or other geopolitical uncertainty; risks related to our ability to respond to changing consumer preferences and the success of our innovation and marketing investments; risks associated with actions by our customers, including changes in distribution and purchasing terms; risks related to the effectiveness of our hedging activities and ability to respond to volatility in commodities; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations; risks related to the ultimate impact of, including reputational harm caused by, any product recalls and product liability or labeling litigation, including litigation related to lead-based paint and pigment and cooking spray;

risks related to the seasonality of our business; risks associated with our co-manufacturing arrangements and other third-party service provider dependencies; risks associated with actions of governments and regulatory bodies that affect our businesses, including the ultimate impact of new or revised regulations or interpretations including to address climate change or implement changes to taxes and tariffs; risks related to the company's ability to execute on its strategies or achieve expectations related to environmental, social, and governance matters, including as a result of evolving legal, regulatory, and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs, the availability of requisite financing, and changes in carbon pricing or carbon taxes; risks related to a material failure in or breach of our or our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents; risks related to our ability to identify, attract, hire, train, retain and develop qualified personnel; risk of increased pension, labor or people-related expenses; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including any future goodwill or intangible assets impairment charges; risk relating to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks relating to acquisition, divestiture, joint venture or investment activities; the amount and timing of future dividends, which remain subject to Board approval and depend on market and other conditions; the amount and timing of future stock repurchases; and other risks described in our reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this document, which speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no responsibility to update these statements, except as required by law.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, organic net sales, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted corporate expenses, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands, free cash flow, net debt, net leverage ratio, and adjusted EBITDA. Management considers GAAP financial measures as well as such non-GAAP financial information in its evaluation of the company's financial statements and believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to assess the company's operating performance and financial position. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, the company's diluted earnings per share, operating performance and financial measures as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Organic net sales excludes, from reported net sales, the impacts of foreign exchange, divested businesses and acquisitions, as well as the impact of any 53rd

week. All references to changes in volume and price/mix throughout this release are on an organic net sales basis.

Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow conversion is free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

References to adjusted items throughout this release refer to measures computed in accordance with GAAP less the impact of items impacting comparability. Items impacting comparability are income or expenses (and related tax impacts) that management believes have had, or are likely to have, a significant impact on the earnings of the applicable business segment or on the total corporation for the period in which the item is recognized, and are not indicative of the company's core operating results. These items thus affect the comparability of underlying results from period to period.

References to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) refer to net income attributable to Conagra Brands before the impacts of discontinued operations, income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation, and amortization. References to adjusted EBITDA refer to EBITDA before the impacts of items impacting comparability.

Hedge gains and losses are generally aggregated, and net amounts are reclassified from unallocated corporate expense to the operating segments when the underlying commodity or foreign currency being hedged is expensed in segment cost of goods sold. The net change in the derivative gains (losses) included in unallocated corporate expense during the period is reflected as a comparability item, Corporate hedging derivate gains (losses).

Note on Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company's fiscal 2025 guidance includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (organic net sales growth, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, net leverage ratio, and adjusted effective tax rate) that are presented on a forward-looking basis. Historically, the company has calculated these non-GAAP financial measures excluding the impact of certain items such as, but not limited to, foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring expenses, the extinguishment of debt, hedging gains and losses, impairment charges, legacy legal contingencies, and unusual tax items. Reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided because the company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the timing and financial impact of such items. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.