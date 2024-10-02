(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary inhaled nitric oxide set to reach broader healthcare systems

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the“Company”), a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, today announced entering a strategic partnership with Healthcare Links, a renowned healthcare advisory and contracting firm. This partnership is focused on expanding access to Beyond Air's LungFit® PH system by streamlining entry into Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) across the United States.



Ken Murawski, President and Founder of Healthcare Links, commented, "We are thrilled to work with Beyond Air in introducing the LungFit PH system to our extensive network of progressive GPOs and IDNs. This technology not only enhances patient care but also significantly improves logistical efficiency for healthcare providers. It's a game-changer, and we are eager to support its expansion across the healthcare continuum."

The LungFit® PH system, a groundbreaking inhaled nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery system, has been developed to treat patients with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) and other associated respiratory conditions. The innovative technology allows for on-demand NO generation from ambient air, eliminating the need for cylinder storage, enhancing patient safety, and improving operational efficiencies for healthcare facilities.

With Healthcare Links' expertise in facilitating relationships and contracts with GPOs and IDNs, this partnership will help fast-track the availability of LungFit PH to a larger network of hospitals and healthcare providers. By tapping into these critical distribution channels, Beyond Air aims to broaden the reach of its life-saving technology, ensuring that more patients, particularly vulnerable newborns, can benefit from this cutting-edge respiratory therapy.

"Our partnership with Healthcare Links marks a pivotal moment in our mission to make the LungFit PH system widely accessible to hospitals. We are confident that by leveraging Healthcare Links' extensive knowledge of GPOs and IDNs, we will be able to more rapidly scale access for hospitals to our innovative NO delivery technology, addressing a critical need in respiratory care,” commented Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air.

The LungFit® PH system is approved for commercial use in the U.S. to treat term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Through this partnership, Beyond Air and Healthcare Links are committed to reducing barriers to entry and simplifying the contracting process, ensuring that hospitals across the country can seamlessly integrate this advanced respiratory therapy into their patient care protocols.

As Beyond Air continues to innovate in the field of respiratory medicine, this collaboration represents a significant step in the company's mission to deliver life-saving solutions to those who need them most.

About LungFit®*

Beyond Air's LungFit is a cylinder-free, phasic flow generator and delivery system and has been designated as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ventilator compatible version of the device can generate NO from ambient air on demand for delivery to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 ppm to 80 ppm. The LungFit system could potentially replace large, high-pressure NO cylinders providing significant advantages in the hospital setting, including greatly reducing inventory and storage requirements, improving overall safety with the elimination of NO2 purging steps, and other benefits. LungFit can also deliver NO at concentrations at or above 80 ppm for potentially treating severe acute lung infections in the hospital setting (e.g. COVID-19, bronchiolitis) and chronic, refractory lung infections in the home setting (e.g. NTM). With the elimination of cylinders, Beyond Air intends to offer NO treatment in the home setting.

* Beyond Air's LungFit PH is approved for commercial use only in the United States of America to treat term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air's other LungFit systems are not approved for commercial use and are for investigational use only. Beyond Air is not suggesting NO use over 80 ppm or use at home.

About Nitric Oxide

Nitric Oxide is a powerful molecule, naturally synthesized in the human body, proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. In the airways, NO targets the vascular smooth muscle cells that surround the small resistance arteries in the lungs. Currently, exogenous inhaled NO is used in adult respiratory distress syndrome, post certain cardiac surgeries and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn to treat hypoxemia. Additionally, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate immune system and in vitro studies suggest that NO possesses anti-microbial activity not only against common bacteria, including both gram-positive and gram-negative, but also against other diverse pathogens, including mycobacteria, viruses, fungi, yeast and parasites, and has the potential to eliminate multi-drug resistant strains.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is a global leader in medical technology focused on developing transformative treatments for lung diseases. The company's LungFit® platform is a revolutionary NO generation and delivery system aimed at treating a variety of respiratory conditions, from neonatal intensive care needs to adult respiratory distress. Beyond Air's innovative, portable systems are designed to eliminate the need for NO storage and transportation, improving both patient safety and healthcare efficiency.

About Healthcare Links

Healthcare Links is a leading advisory and contracting firm that specializes in accelerating market access for healthcare products and services. With a vast network of GPOs, IDNs, and other healthcare purchasing entities, Healthcare Links provides manufacturers with critical insights and pathways to streamline market entry and enhance product distribution across the U.S. healthcare landscape.

