Habitat For Humanity GTA Launches Campaign: Making Homes Possible

Toronto, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Habitat for Humanity GTA (Habitat GTA) launched a new campaign - Making Homes Possible - that aims to challenge everyone to not accept the current housing situation as the new normal and calls on donors to support in its goal of tackling the housing crisis, right now.

“The shocking home prices are not shocking anymore but we refuse to accept this as the new normal,” says Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat for Humanity GTA.“A home that works can make a huge difference in someone's life and communities are stronger, more equitable, and more diverse when everyone can afford a home of their own. We know that creating a brighter future for the children of today and the generations to come depends on acting now. That's why we are unwavering in our resolve to make homes possible.”

The housing crisis feels like an impossible challenge and yet, very few people know that Habitat GTA and its partners build quality, affordable homes in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region and Durham Region.

Habitat GTA's program removes some of the biggest barriers of traditional home-buying. Its innovative financing model means families can buy a home without a down payment and pay a mortgage reflective of their household income. In turn, each home remains affordable long-term, even when families sell. This solution-based approach is structured to create long-term affordability for families across the GTA.

However, Habitat GTA can't do this alone. While the non-profit is aiming to deliver hundreds of homes in the next few years, this can only happen if Habitat GTA receives support from both donors and governments.

“You don't have to accept the housing crisis as the new norm. You have a choice. You can choose to support organizations like Habitat GTA and create real solutions that will change lives and change our course for the future,” said Underwood.“Every donation helps Habitat GTA tackle the issue with hammers and nails and get more affordable homes built for people in our region.”

To date, Habitat GTA has built more than 600 homes in 25 communities across the Greater Toronto Area, empowering thousands of people, including children. In the next few years, Habitat GTA is poised to build another 300 homes – and even more are possible with donor, government, and community support. In addition, Habitat GTA continues to be an active voice in promoting broader housing policy changes that can make more homes possible across the entire spectrum of housing needs.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area

Habitat for Humanity GTA is Greater Toronto's most recognized provider and advocate of solutions that tackle our region's housing crisis. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has a safe, quality place to live. We focus on creative solutions to address the affordable housing crisis in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region and Durham Region. With the help of volunteers, donors and community partners, we unlock change for generations by bringing the benefits of home ownership to more people and communities. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 25 new communities, empowering more than 600 families. To learn more visit

