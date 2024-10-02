Hydrograph Announces Appointment Of Tom Eldridge As Director Of Business Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment bolsters business development group's expertise and knowledge of advanced materials, nanotechnology and electronic materials, and strengthens UK presence

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the“Company” or“HydroGraph”), a sustainable commercial of pristine graphene, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Eldridge to the role of Director of Business Development.



Based in the UK, Tom will be responsible for spearheading business development activities, supporting customer projects, forging new strategic partnerships, and growing sales across crucial markets. He will focus on introducing HydroGraph's pristine graphene to businesses looking to solve their critical needs through material innovations, while collaborating closely with customers and HydroGraph's scientists to optimize the application of graphene in processes and products.

“We are very excited and fortunate to welcome Tom to HydroGraph. His proven ability to build relationships, identify strategic partnerships and generate revenue growth will support us as we advance commercial discussions and grow our business development pipeline,” commented Kjirstin Breure, president and interim CEO of HydroGraph.“We are acutely aware that the graphene market is constantly evolving, so we continue to invest in technology and people that will help us move closer to our corporate and commercial objectives.”

Tom is an accomplished business development executive with over a decade of experience specializing in advanced materials and nanotechnology. With a background in physics, Tom combines scientific knowledge with strong business acumen. He has a proven track record of bringing innovative technologies to market, consistently growing revenue and building substantial sales pipelines. Prior to joining HydroGraph, Tom held the role of Business Development Director (EMEA) at CHASM Advanced Materials, a leading developer and manufacturer of printed electronic and battery materials based on proprietary carbon nanotube and ink coating technologies, overseeing its EMEA business for printed electronics materials. Between 2013 and 2019, Tom held the role of Co-Founder and Director at Fullerex Limited, an independent broker of nanomaterials and nano-intermediaries, where he was responsible for sales and marketing, consultancy services, and market intelligence.

Tom holds a Bachelor of Science in physics and philosophy from King's College London and is enrolled in an executive Master of Business Administration program at Quantic School of Business and Technology.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an“explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follows the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: .

