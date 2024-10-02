Bybit’S World Series Of Trading 2024 Kicks Off: The Biggest Trading Competition In Crypto History Begins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is excited to unveil the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024, the world's longest-running trading competition. This year, WSOT pushes boundaries, integrating centralized and decentralized trading, allowing participants to experience the trustless trading of the future.



Game-Changing Features Traders Will Love

Individual traders can battle in three arenas depending on their capital size: lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight. With separate prize pools for each league, the competition is fairer and ensures that talent wins the day, not account size.

Furthermore, traders can add up to four subaccounts within their Unified Trading Account (UTA) and rack up PnL across multiple accounts and markets, increasing their chances of winning. Bybit's UTA calculates margin across positions, unifies collateral, and improves capital efficiency so traders can operate multiple positions from one account, making it a killer tool for the rigors of competitive trading.

Expanding into Decentralized and Centralized Trading

WSOT also includes Bybit Web3's DEX Pro trading platform so participants can trade over 1 million decentralized tokens, including memecoins, DeFi, GameFi, and more. Participants can also take part in the first-ever Web3 Idol competition.

To play, traders earn votes through trading and completing daily tasks. Voters can support up to three projects daily and have the chance to win from a 1,000,000 MNT prize pool, including a 600,000 MNT grand prize for those who vote for the winning project and 200,000 MNT daily rewards. The winning project will receive exclusive CEO backing, prime listing, and marketing support, making it a key event in shaping the future of Web3.

Over 100 ecosystem partners and decentralized projects such as MomoAi and Tars Protocol from Solana, and Catizen, KTX Finance via Mantle will participate in the DEX Pro competition as part of WSOT. By marrying centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) trading, all crypto lovers can experience the wave of the whole ecosystem.

“Bybit aims to create industry best practices for onboarding users for both CEX and DEX to help create a broader landscape of crypto adoption,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO.“By combining these two elements, we are enabling the smaller projects and specialist traders to rise up the competition ranks.”

10,000,000 Prize Pool and Participation Details

The prize pool for WSOT 2024 is bigger and better, with rewards including yacht cruises, Rolex watches, world travel tickets, and up to 10,000,000 USDT. The more participants join, the larger the prize pool grows, making this year's competition the juiciest in crypto.

To participate, simply sign up for WSOT when the event opens on October 1 and maintain at least $500 in your Bybit UTA account. All participants can invite friends to join WSOT and get more chances in the lucky draw.

Over the years, Bybit's WSOT has grown to historic heights, with nearly 117,000 traders entering competitions between 2020 and 2022. And in 2023, the competition attracted almost 120,000 traders globally. This resulted in a remarkable year-on-year trading volume surge of 42%, reaching a total trading volume of 70.5 billion.

