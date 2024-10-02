Iran uses hypersonic missiles in strikes on Israel

(MENAFN) Iran employed hypersonic missiles for the first time during its on Israel on Tuesday, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



The missile salvos were launched in response to recent Israeli actions, including the killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, as well as an Iranian general in Lebanon. The Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles were reported to be used to evade Israeli radar systems.



The IRGC claimed that 80-90% of the missiles in ‘Operation Honest Promise 2’ successfully hit their targets, including the Tel Nof air base near Tel Aviv and the Netsarim area near Gaza, where they asserted that numerous Israeli tanks were destroyed. Iran also claimed to have destroyed several Israeli F-35 fighters at the Nevatim air base, located between Beersheba and the Dead Sea.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimated around 180 incoming missiles, acknowledging that “a few hits” were recorded, while most were successfully intercepted. The only reported casualty was a Palestinian man killed by a falling missile fragment near Jericho in the West Bank.



Tuesday’s bombardment was larger in scale than the previous strike in April, which marked Iran's first such attack, involving numerous ballistic missiles and drones in retaliation for an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.



