Latest order valued at $530,000 is from a prime vendor for Lockheed Martin in the U.S. and a major supplier of defense systems sold to over 40 countries including European Union and member countries

SkyHopper Pro Micro offers a leading size-to-performance in the at 50% of the size of the closest comparable competitor and at a fraction of the price in a projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2030

SHOHAM, Israel, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) , a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has secured its third production-scale order from a Tier-1 Israel-based customer, bringing total purchases from this customer to $1.7 million in less than a year. The customer, one of the world's largest loitering munitions providers with approximately $4 billion in annual revenue, has selected Mobilicom's SkyHopper Pro Micro datalink for integration into its systems. This latest order is valued at $530,000.

“The consistent stream of production scale orders from prime defense manufacturers based in the U.S. and Israel over recent quarters is driving the Company's growth. Additionally, we believe that current geo-political and commercial market trends are expected to further accelerate demand for small-sized drones and loitering munitions, in which Mobilicom's products have and continue to be integrated,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam.

This Tier-1 customer is a prime vendor for Lockheed Martin in the U.S. and a major supplier of defense systems, including loitering munitions, sold to over 40 countries , including European Union and NATO member countries . With EU defense spending rising dramatically due to the conflict in Ukraine , this vendor has achieved significant success and market share with its loitering munitions, becoming a key player in meeting the growing demand for advanced military technologies in Europe and beyond.

Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions support the Tier-1 customer's Swarm & Fleet drone operations, including the SkyHopper Pro Micro datalink which is embedded in this customer's loitering platform and the 10” Ground Control Station (GCS), a tactical mobile handheld controller for small-sized drones, which supports drone operations through various controlling and viewing options.

Small-size drones, including loitering munitions, have become crucial in defense, especially in the Ukraine war and expanding Middle East conflicts , providing key advantages in surveillance and combat. Rising US-China tensions over Taiwan have also prompted the U.S. to accelerate drone programs like Replicator , focusing on deploying autonomous systems. Increased defense funding for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan further highlights the importance of small drones in modern military strategies.

The small-size drone market is rapidly expanding, driven by military and commercial applications. It is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2030 . Fueled by demand in sectors like surveillance, search and rescue, and logistics. Advancements in AI and autonomous systems are further accelerating this growth, making small drones critical tools in modern defense and industry. Mobilicom's SkyHopper Pro Micro was chosen over competing products following intensive field testing. SkyHopper Pro Micro, Mobilicom's newest secured software defined radio (SDR) offers, in the Company's opinion, the best size-to-performance form factor in the market. The product was designed for mass production. SkyHopper Pro Micro can be upgraded with Mobilicom's ICE Cybersecurity suite, which can withstand current cyber threats seen in conflicts around the world.

Mobilicom's SkyHopper PRO Micro

SkyHopper PRO Micro, Mobilicom's newest secured software defined radio (SDR), currently offers the best size-to-performance form factor in the industry at 50% of the size of the closest comparable competitor and at a fraction of the price. The product was designed in collaboration with this Tier-1 customer with the aim of supporting mass production. SkyHopper Pro Micro can be upgraded with Mobilicom's ICE Cybersecurity suite which can withstand current threats seen in conflicts around the world.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

