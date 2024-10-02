The Besen Group Introduces New Business Development Services Tailored For System Integrators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Besen Group announced today new business development services specifically designed for system integrators focusing on the private networks market.

- Alex BesenWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced today the launch of new business development services specifically designed for system integrators across North America, Europe and Asia, focusing on the private networks market.“Given our extensive network and deep expertise in the private networks market, The Besen Group will utilize these resources to deliver tailored business development services for system integrators globally,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC.“We will also provide our system integrator clients with the essential business case tools for private networks and strategic advisory support need to drive their success and growth.”The Besen Group offers strategic advisory, business development, market research and training services for private networks market globally.The Besen Group has private networks experience from agriculture, manufacturing, smart cities, oil platforms, military bases and warehouses.The following documents can be downloaded for more information and review:- Company Presentation ( )- Private Networks Service Portfolio Brochure ( )- Private Networks Brochure ( )- Tool Brochure ( )- Case Study Brochure ( )- Private 5G Seminar Brochure ( )- Private LTE Seminar Brochure ( )- CBRS Seminar Brochure ( )To learn more about our business development service, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to ....About The Besen GroupThe Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile data players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group's competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

