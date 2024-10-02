Global Cooperation Essential In Fight Against Climate Change, Says UN Rep
Date
10/2/2024 7:12:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
There must be global cooperation in the fight against climate
change.
Alessandra Roccasalvo, acting Resident Representative of the
United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, stated
this during her speech at the International Baku Forum of
Ombudsmen, Azernews reports.
She noted that the new generation of young people is actively
participating in the fight against climate change.
"Water shortage is such a big problem that future generations
will suffer from it. They will not be able to do what the old
generation did. Azerbaijan will host COP29. This is not an easy
task, but I am proud to participate. By holding discussions
together, we can fight climate change and find solutions," she
said.
It should be noted that the International Baku Forum of
Ombudsmen on "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of the
Ombudsman and National Human Rights Institutions" has started its
work.
The purpose of the forum is to discuss the problems caused by
global climate changes and their solutions from the perspective of
human rights, as well as to share positive experiences in this
field.
At the forum, panel sessions will be organized on "Strategies to
Support National Human Rights Institutions and Ombudsman
Institutions in Initiatives to Combat Climate Change," "Public
Access to Information About Climate Change and Its Effects,"
"Multilateral Cooperation in Combating Climate Change," "Climate
Change Due to Explosive Remnants of War and Mine Contamination,"
and "Promoting Business Accountability in the Context of Climate
Change."
