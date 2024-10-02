Arab League To Hold Emergency Representatives' Meeting On Lebanon Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced on Wednesday that it would be holding an emergency meeting on the level of permanent representatives on Thursday to discuss the Israeli occupation's vicious assault on Lebanon.

This announcement came in a statement to the press by Assistant Arab League Secretary General Ambassador Hussam Zaki.

Zaki pointed out that the meeting would be held upon a request by Iraq and will would be headed by Yemen, the current chair of the Arab League council. (end)

