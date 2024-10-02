Kuwait Implements Strategies To Enhance Gov't Work Environment, Boost Productivity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- In 1955, Kuwait introduced its first civil service legislation, known as the Employees and Retirement System, which included 13 chapters, the last of which was devoted to the "Employees Affairs Department," which was considered an independent department.

To further this initiative, Kuwait introduced the government's employee cadre the same year, this law set employment conditions for workers in agencies, including rules for hiring, wage categories, and working hours.

The laws evolved over time, with the employee Affairs Department becoming the Civil Service Bureau, and later renamed to the Civil Service Commission (CSC) under Law No. 67 in 1996, expanding its scope of authority.

Kuwaiti legislation has continuously balanced the implementation of modern systems with the role of government employees in enacting reforms, this modernization was essential for driving sustainable development and increasing productivity in line with Kuwait's new goals.

The importance of revitalizing state institutions has grown, particularly under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who put an emphasis on accelerating project implementation and improving public services.

With the formation of the current government in May, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, there has been a clear desire to chart a roadmap for productivity, which included innovative mechanisms to improve the government work environment and encourage creativity across various departments.

Recent government directives also called on the CSC to review laws and regulations and adopt new measures to boost productivity in government agencies.

Over the past few months, opportunities for national employment have expanded, with approximately 24,000 job openings created, the government has also activated automated job nomination systems to ensure fairness and equal opportunities.

In a progressive step toward fostering a competitive and achievement-oriented work environment, Kuwait is preparing to launch the "Employee Achievement Record" project, which would be tested in five government agencies for six months, with the trial starting date to be announced later.

On August 27, the CSC announced that the new system would allow employees to save their work in an electronic file, documenting their achievements and prioritizing top performers for financial incentives, training courses, or supervisory roles.

In a bid to improve government services, a comprehensive study was launched with representatives from 13 government entities to explore the possibility of providing services during both morning and evening shifts, this aims to facilitate citizens' and residents' access to government services.

Kuwait introduced a flexible attendance system in mid-August, which took effect on August 18, in government entities, it aimed to reinforce commitment and optimize work hours.

Annual training plans were implemented to enhance employee skills across all fields and specializations, in collaboration with government bodies and specialized training institutes.

Kuwait's 2024/2025 development plan focuses on empowering individuals with knowledge, creativity, and innovation skills to cultivate a productive and cohesive workforce, with positive economic, social, and cultural impacts.

The government was also implementing policies to develop a national workforce skills system, supporting the transition to a knowledge-based economy, and promoting STEM education for leadership in this sector, partnerships with reputable international academic institutions were being pursued as well.

Part of the broader government development program was to create a more interconnected and transparent government, aiming to meet citizens' needs while raising productivity levels in public institutions.

A 2022 report by the World Government Summit Foundation indicated that advances in big data analytics and digitization could boost productivity by up to 33 percent, and large-scale structural programs could also increase government productivity by 32 to 49 percent.

In July, the Kuwaiti Cabinet issued a decision directing the CSC to implement measures to ensure employees remain present during official working hours, using facial recognition systems and other electronic tools to record attendance.

In August, the Cabinet also tasked the CSC with reviewing regulations on government employee leave to ensure compliance with laws and prevent misuse.

To address the overlapping responsibilities and administrative inflation within government entities, the Cabinet instructed the Joint Ministerial Committee for Legal and Economic Affairs to study the possibility of canceling or merging some government bodies. (end)

