Lebanese Army: Israeli Occupation Forces Crossed UN-Drawn Blue Line, Retreated

BEIRUT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese announced on Wednesday that a unit from the Israeli forces had crossed the UN-drawn blue line between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

A statement by the army revealed that the unit crossed the blue line for a distance of 400 meters between the areas of Khirba Yaroun and Bawabat Al-Adsiya before retreating.

The blue line is a demarcation line dividing Lebanon from occupied Palestine and the Golan Heights. It was drawn by the UN on June 7, 2000, following the Israeli occupation withdrawal from southern Lebanon. (end)

