Lebanese Army: Israeli Occupation Forces Crossed UN-Drawn Blue Line, Retreated


10/2/2024 7:11:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese army announced on Wednesday that a unit from the Israeli Occupation forces had crossed the UN-drawn blue line between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.
A statement by the army revealed that the unit crossed the blue line for a distance of 400 meters between the areas of Khirba Yaroun and Bawabat Al-Adsiya before retreating.
The blue line is a demarcation line dividing Lebanon from occupied Palestine and the Golan Heights. It was drawn by the UN on June 7, 2000, following the Israeli occupation withdrawal from southern Lebanon. (end)
