Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Name 2020 Companies To 2024 Best Workplaces In Advertising & Marketing List

2020 Companies ranked No. 7 on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list by Great Place To Work® and Fortune. First-time honoree.

- Steve Peters, President of 2020 CompaniesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fortune and Great Place To Work Name 2020 Companies to 2024 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List, Ranking No. 7Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected 2020 Companies for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing TM List. This is 2020 Companies' first time being named to this prestigious list as one of the best companies to work for in the country.The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 9,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the advertising and marketing industry.Steve Peters, President of 2020 Companies, stated,“We are honored to be recognized as one of the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing. At the heart of our success is a belief that the experiences we craft within our team are as vital as the ones we create externally. We are dedicated to nurturing an environment where every member of our team can thrive, learn, and grow, reflecting the same level of care and dedication we offer to those we serve.”The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive employee outcomes regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”2020 Companies has consistently been recognized as a top workplace. We've been honored as one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work for two years running, and we're proud to be a 2024 Fortune Best Workplace in Texas. Our commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment has also been acknowledged by Newsweek, which named us to its America's Greatest Workplaces lists for Parents & Families, Job Starters, Diversity, and Women in 2023.

