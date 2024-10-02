(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The black pepper in North America is smaller compared to that in European countries. In Europe, particularly in Italy, the United Kingdom, and France, the food is expected to consume substantial quantities of black pepper, contributing to an increase in the overall market value. NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The black pepper market is projected to be valued at approximately USD 2,476.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to around USD 5,432.5 million by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% throughout this period.

When seasoning food, black pepper, a tasty powder spice made from dried and powdered peppercorns, is employed. It is known as the“King of Spices” because of the abundance of antioxidants and other nutrients in it. For new suppliers, the rising demand for peppers offers an attractive market opportunity. In the current market environment, it is projected that the fresh harvest of black pepper will make up 30% to 35% of the market. Black pepper prices will rise in response to increased demand, increasing market vendors' profit margins. Because of its widespread use in culinary applications and documented health benefits, the black pepper business is rapidly rising. Black pepper's therapeutic benefits, such as its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, have grown in popularity as people become more health concerned. The spice's adaptability in diverse cuisines contributes to its expanding global demand, which is driving market growth. In addition, black pepper powder is used to make pharmaceuticals. It is frequently applied to the treatment of cancer, pneumonia, and digestive issues. In order to cure scabies, a skin condition, and nerve pain (neuralgia), it is occasionally applied directly to the skin. Black pepper is frequently employed as a painkiller. Understanding the Black Pepper Market The black pepper market plays a crucial role in the global spice trade, driven by its versatile use in culinary applications, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. As one of the most widely consumed spices, black pepper is primarily produced in countries like Vietnam, India, and Brazil, which collectively account for a significant portion of the world's supply. The market dynamics are influenced by factors such as production volumes, climate conditions, trade policies, and changing consumer preferences towards organic and sustainably sourced products. In recent years, the black pepper market has witnessed fluctuations in prices due to variations in harvest yields and growing demand in emerging markets. Additionally, innovations in packaging and distribution have opened up new opportunities for market expansion. As consumers become more health-conscious and explore diverse culinary experiences, the demand for high-quality black pepper is expected to rise. Browse the Complete Report ! Black Pepper Market Statistics by Country

Countries Forecast CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 5.40% Germany 4.60% United Kingdom 8.90% France 7.40% Italy 11.30%

Black Pepper Market: Drivers & Restraints

The black pepper market is directly influenced by the growing processed food industry. The rise in consumption of bakery products , confectionery products, and ready-to-eat and dried food in the developed economies is driving the market for the spice. The recent trend of using natural flavor enhancers has also catalyzed the growth of the global market. In the year 2013-15, the global pepper consumption is estimated at around 400,000 tons and has been increasing steadily. Increasing demand from Far East countries, which have started using more pepper in cooking, has been quite significant in driving the global black pepper market. Growth in the cosmetics industry is also directly influencing the pepper market. Due to the antioxidant and antibacterial properties of black pepper, it is often included in skin care products.

As stated earlier, the market is experiencing a major year-on-year increase in demand for black pepper. But unfortunately, this demand is not backed by adequate supply, which has proved to be a major restraint in this market. This is majorly due to the intensive crop losses in various parts of the world, especially in India & Brazil. Sudden climatic changes and untimely rainfall has significantly led to the fall in the yield of black pepper.

Recent Developments in the Black Pepper Market

In September 2021, Mane Kancor inaugurated a state-of-the-art innovation center in Angamaly, aimed at fostering long-term growth by developing new plants, corporate workspaces, and advanced technologies across its facilities. This initiative aligns with the company's future goals and commitments.

In January 2024, Subway Singapore added black pepper chicken nuggets and black pepper chicken and steak subs to its menu, catering to customers who enjoy black pepper dishes. These new offerings are now available at all locations at competitive prices.

Additionally, in October 2021, the India Pepper and Spice Trade Association (IPSTA) announced plans to launch eSpot trading for black pepper on its platform. The board is currently collaborating with software vendors to develop the necessary eTrade software.

Key Players in the Black Pepper Industry

Baria Pepper, The British Pepper & Spice Co. Ltd., Catch, Everest Spices, McCormick, MDH, Agri-food Pacific, Akar Indo, Brazil Trade Business, DM AGRO, Gupta Trading, Pacific Production, Silk Road Spices, The Spice House, Vietnam Spice Company, Visimex Joint Stock Company, Webb James, Olam International Limited, Kancor Ingredients Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt. Ltd., doTERRA International, Robertet SA, DS Group, Synthite Industries Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, The Lebermuth Company Inc., Givaudan Schweiz AG, Vietnam Hanfimex Corporation, Others

Black Pepper Market: Segmentation

By Nature:



Organic Conventional

By Form:



Whole

Ground Crushed



By End Use:



Industrial



Food and Beverages





Bakery and confectionary





Frozen food products





Snacks and savory products





Soups, sauces, and dressing





Meat and seafood products





Beverages





Ready-to-eat food



Others



Dietary Supplement



Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food Service Provider Retail/household



By Distribution Channel:



B2B

B2C



Store-based Retailing





Hypermarket/Supermarket





Convenience Stores





Specialty Stores





Independent Grocery Stores



Others Online Retailing



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



German Translation –

Der Markt für schwarzen Pfeffer wird im Jahr 2024 auf etwa 2.476,4 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2034 auf rund 5.432,5 Millionen USD wachsen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 8,20 % in diesem Zeitraum entspricht.

Zum Würzen von Speisen wird schwarzer Pfeffer verwendet, ein schmackhaftes Pulvergewürz aus getrockneten und pulverisierten Pfefferkörnern. Er ist als „König der Gewürze“ bekannt, da er reich an Antioxidantien und anderen Nährstoffen ist. Für neue Anbieter bietet die steigende Nachfrage nach Pfeffer eine attraktive Marktchance. Im aktuellen Marktumfeld wird prognostiziert, dass die frische Ernte von schwarzem Pfeffer 30 bis 35 % des Marktes ausmachen wird. Die Preise für schwarzen Pfeffer werden als Reaktion auf die gestiegene Nachfrage steigen und die Gewinnmargen der Marktanbieter erhöhen.

Aufgrund seiner weit verbreiteten Verwendung in kulinarischen Anwendungen und seiner nachgewiesenen gesundheitlichen Vorteile wächst das Geschäft mit schwarzem Pfeffer rasant. Die therapeutischen Vorteile von schwarzem Pfeffer, wie seine entzündungshemmenden und antioxidativen Eigenschaften, sind immer beliebter geworden, da die Menschen immer gesundheitsbewusster werden. Die Anpassungsfähigkeit des Gewürzes an verschiedene Küchen trägt zu seiner wachsenden globalen Nachfrage bei, die das Marktwachstum antreibt.

Darüber hinaus wird schwarzer Pfefferpulver zur Herstellung von Arzneimitteln verwendet. Es wird häufig zur Behandlung von Krebs, Lungenentzündung und Verdauungsproblemen eingesetzt. Um Krätze, eine Hauterkrankung, und Nervenschmerzen (Neuralgie) zu heilen, wird es gelegentlich direkt auf die Haut aufgetragen. Schwarzer Pfeffer wird häufig als Schmerzmittel eingesetzt.

Den Markt für schwarzen Pfeffer verstehen

Der Markt für schwarzen Pfeffer spielt eine entscheidende Rolle im globalen Gewürzhandel, angetrieben durch seine vielseitige Verwendung in kulinarischen Anwendungen, Pharmazeutika und der Lebensmittelverarbeitung. Als eines der am häufigsten konsumierten Gewürze wird schwarzer Pfeffer hauptsächlich in Ländern wie Vietnam, Indien und Brasilien produziert, die zusammen einen erheblichen Teil des weltweiten Angebots ausmachen. Die Marktdynamik wird von Faktoren wie Produktionsmengen, Klimabedingungen, Handelspolitik und sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen gegenüber biologischen und nachhaltig gewonnenen Produkten beeinflusst.

In den letzten Jahren war der Markt für schwarzen Pfeffer aufgrund von Schwankungen der Ernteerträge und der wachsenden Nachfrage in Schwellenmärkten von Preisschwankungen geprägt. Darüber hinaus haben Innovationen in Verpackung und Vertrieb neue Möglichkeiten für die Markterweiterung eröffnet. Da die Verbraucher gesundheitsbewusster werden und vielfältige kulinarische Erfahrungen entdecken, wird die Nachfrage nach hochwertigem schwarzem Pfeffer voraussichtlich steigen.

Markt für schwarzen Pfeffer: Treiber und Hemmnisse

Der Markt für schwarzen Pfeffer wird direkt von der wachsenden verarbeiteten Lebensmittelindustrie beeinflusst. Der Anstieg des Konsums von Backwaren, Süßwaren sowie verzehrfertigen und getrockneten Lebensmitteln in den entwickelten Volkswirtschaften treibt den Markt für das Gewürz an. Der jüngste Trend zur Verwendung natürlicher Geschmacksverstärker hat das Wachstum des globalen Marktes ebenfalls beschleunigt. In den Jahren 2013-15 wurde der globale Pfefferverbrauch auf rund 400.000 Tonnen geschätzt und steigt stetig an. Die steigende Nachfrage aus fernöstlichen Ländern, die begonnen haben, mehr Pfeffer zum Kochen zu verwenden, hat den globalen Markt für schwarzen Pfeffer erheblich angekurbelt. Das Wachstum in der Kosmetikindustrie beeinflusst den Pfeffermarkt ebenfalls direkt. Aufgrund der antioxidativen und antibakteriellen Eigenschaften von schwarzem Pfeffer wird er häufig in Hautpflegeprodukten verwendet.

Wie bereits erwähnt, verzeichnet der Markt im Vergleich zum Vorjahr einen starken Anstieg der Nachfrage nach schwarzem Pfeffer. Leider wird diese Nachfrage jedoch nicht durch ein ausreichendes Angebot gedeckt, was sich als große Einschränkung auf diesem Markt erwiesen hat. Dies ist hauptsächlich auf die starken Ernteverluste in verschiedenen Teilen der Welt zurückzuführen, insbesondere in Indien und Brasilien. Plötzliche Klimaveränderungen und unzeitgemäße Niederschläge haben zu einem deutlichen Rückgang der Erträge bei schwarzem Pfeffer geführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

