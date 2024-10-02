Print-On-Demand, The Brick Factory 3.0: New Features Including AI And Automatic Image Scaling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrate with all major platforms

Brand Customisation

Workflow Dashboard

Brick and rising star Promio partner to offer new printing solutions, seamless fulfilment, and world-class support for print-on-demand businesses!

- Colin Clarke Managing Director

BREDA, NORTH BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Perfect Partnership Leading the Future of Print-on-Demand with The Brick Factory. A new era for garment decorators, personalised printers, and merchandise producers.

Brick Technology, registered in the UK, is excited to announce the release of The Brick Factory Version 3.0, a cutting-edge platform revolutionising the print-on-demand industry. Featuring AI image generation among its many advanced features, The Brick Factory empowers print businesses to streamline their operations, improve quality, and save valuable time.

But Brick Technology is not just a leader in print-on-demand technology-the strength of its people powers it. #teambrick provides exemplary support to its clients beyond the technology itself. Every client benefits from the expertise of a dedicated team that truly understands the unique demands of the print-on-demand industry.

Promio : The Rising Star of Print-on-Demand

In partnership with Promio, a rising star in the Netherlands, Brick Technology offers European businesses a seamless (pun intended) way to manage custom printing. Promio's rapid growth and partnerships with suppliers like L-Shop propel them into their busiest Q4 ever. The Brick Factory allows artists and merchants to connect their existing online stores or build new ones with zero investment. At the same time, Promio handles everything from printing to shipping, providing a comprehensive end-to-end service.

Positioned for Growth

According to Grand View Research, the global merchandise industry is set to grow by 26.4% in 2025. Businesses that invest in scalable, efficient technology are now well-placed to reap the rewards. The Brick Factory is tailored to meet the needs of companies in this fast-growing market. With automatic image scaling, optimised quality controls, and multiple custom printing solutions, this platform is designed to help businesses thrive.

A Partnership Built for Success

"Brick Technology and Promio are a natural fit," says Colin Clarke, Director of Brick Technology. "We offer world-class technology, but just as importantly, we offer world-class support. #teambrick is the heart of our operation, providing unmatched service to our clients at every step of the journey. Together with Promio, we're giving businesses the tools and the support they need to succeed in the print-on-demand space."

Don't Miss Out on the Future of Print-on-Demand

With The Brick Factory 3.0, businesses can embrace the future of print-on-demand by reducing costs, improving quality, and delivering personalised products to their customers. Visit to discover how your business can benefit from a platform that keeps you ahead of the competition.

About Brick Technology

Established in 1995, Brick Technology Limited has been at the forefront of e-commerce and personalisation solutions for nearly three decades. With personnel and offices in the UK, Canada, France, and Ukraine, Brick Technology continues to deliver innovative, customised platforms that empower businesses to grow and thrive in the digital age.

Print companies maximise their ROI with The all-new Brick Factory.

Businesses that have invested in capital equipment such as Direct-to-Garment, ScreenPrint, DTF, and Embroidery printers, are taking their businesses to the next level. Visit to discover how it enhances operations, streamlines workflows, and optimises return on investment. Arrange an online demonstration via Zoom and see how this powerful software can help maximise the potential, backed by the excellent support of #teambrick.

Colin Clarke

Brick technology Ltd

+44 1257 444492

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

The Brick Factory Takes Control

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.