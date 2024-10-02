IAF's Advanced Light Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing During Flood Relief Operations In Bihar's Sitamarhi
Date
10/2/2024 6:19:23 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday made a precautionary landing in the theatre during flood relief operations in Bihar's Sitamarhi sector.
Three personnel,
including two pilots, were on board when the incident took place.
IAF said that all three personnel are safe.
MENAFN02102024007365015876ID1108738680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.