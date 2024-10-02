عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IAF's Advanced Light Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing During Flood Relief Operations In Bihar's Sitamarhi

IAF's Advanced Light Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing During Flood Relief Operations In Bihar's Sitamarhi


10/2/2024 6:19:23 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday made a precautionary landing in the theatre during flood relief operations in Bihar's Sitamarhi sector.

Three personnel,
including two pilots, were on board when the incident took place.

IAF said that all three personnel are safe.

MENAFN02102024007365015876ID1108738680


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search