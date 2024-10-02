Pico MES Modernizes Factory Workforce And Production Efficiency At Winston Industries Amid National Manufacturing Labor Shortage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pico MES is enabling Winston Industries to balance the digital needs of its multi-generational

Pico MES , a software company enabling digital transformation for all factories, is modernizing factory floor operations at Winston Industries . Based in Louisville, KY and well known for developing KFC's original pressure fryer, Winston Industries relies on Pico MES' digital worker guidance to enhance productivity, employee training, and retention for its multi-generational workers.

"The manufacturing industry is at a turning point," said Ryan Kuhlenbeck, co-founder and CEO of Pico MES. "Factories must adapt not only to keep up with demand, but also to attract a new generation of workers who value technology, efficiency, and growth. Winston Industries is a fantastic example of how modernizing operations can improve productivity while engaging both Gen Z and Baby Boomer talent. Our solutions are essential in helping factories of all sizes and sectors maintain high quality and efficient production."

By 2028, the manufacturing industry could face a shortage of 2.4 million workers, as a quarter of the workforce is set to retire

and six out ten

factory job openings are currently left unfilled. Exasperating the issue, the percentage of Gen Z workers in manufacturing has declined to seven percent since 2019, despite more than 20 million Gen Zers entering the workforce during this period. With half of its workforce under the age of 40, and the other half composed of Baby Boomers, Winston Industries is leveraging Pico MES' digital worker guidance to bridge the digital divide. By improving training and work instructions for digital natives as well as those who are using digital tools for the first time, Winston Industries serves as a model for how digital manufacturing tools can support local manufacturing and boost job creation.

"Due to population curves, there is an unrepairable gap in the workforce that simply won't improve until the 2030s," said Shaun Tanner, President and CEO of Winston Industries. "Manufacturers are pressured to attract, train, and retain talent in a way that they've never had to before. Companies may have it even harder than other industries, as most younger generations envision a production plant to look like the boiler room from Nightmare on Elm Street."

Tanner continued, "Manufacturers that thrive will build a culture around younger generations, especially by integrating technology in every aspect of their business. Utilizing systems like Pico MES helps minimize training demands, while also providing employees a tool for success from the start. While we knew that the younger workforce would welcome the technological tools, we were candidly a bit apprehensive of the acceptance rate among the older and long-tenured employees. Fortunately, we were wrong on that one, as even our most senior users have embraced using Pico MES."

Pico MES enables manufacturers like Winston Industries to digitize assembly processes, making it easier for employees to perform tasks, reduce errors, and boost job satisfaction. The operator guidance is interactive and "gamifies" manual assembly processes to enhance employee engagement, while allowing employees to quickly onboard to new work stations for continuous learning and skill-building opportunities. Pico MES' user-friendly design is particularly appealing to Gen Z workers, who value flexibility, technology, and continuous career growth.

"I'm really excited to use it in my area. It should make it a lot easier for new people that are coming in," said Angel Stoll, a younger assembler on the Winston Industries team.

Rick Hoffman, a senior assembler, reflected on his own training experience before Pico MES: "When I came in, I was trained by fear...by a 50-something year old woman who insisted on things being done exactly her way. I was wearing body armor and had to remember every step. Now I'm using Pico MES a lot with our new products. There isn't anyone that can tell me how we've always done it."

The more tenured employees at Winston have also welcomed the change. "It really does help us on the shop floor with the assembly of our electronics, as it makes it so much easier to do things the right way," says Nita Reed, who's been at Winston Industries for nearly 25 years. "I just wish we could have had it years ago."

Since the adoption of Pico MES, Winston Industries has digitized over 770 processes, connected more than 75 workstations, and integrated more than 60 devices into its assembly line, leading to a significant enhancement in operational efficiency. By integrating real-time error-proofing and digital workflows, Winston Industries has successfully reduced scrap rates, minimized rework, and accelerated production cycles.

Since 2019, Pico MES has transformed factory operations by offering rapid deployment, immediate ROI, and ease of adoption. Pico MES has digitized over 10,000 processes, connected over 700 workstations, and achieved over 2,500 integrations. On the heels of this announcement, Pico MES recently launched a

About Pico MES

Pico MES helps all factories measure and improve their efficiency. Its software solution creates a digital twin of assembly processes and connects to limitless factory tools – capturing data for complete visibility into the supply base and providing actionable insights to identify areas for continuous improvement. Pico MES has migrated dozens of factories off of paper-based systems and helped improve product quality for American factories in battery manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and more while also supporting jobs and local economies. The company is designed by end users, for end users. Pico MES is a 100 percent remote-based company. To learn more, visit .

About Winston Industries

Winston Foodservice is a subsidiary of Winston Industries , an American manufacturer established in 1969. They build a wide range of products, including commercial ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, fryers, and filters. Contact them today to learn more about their products and services.

