OKX, October 2, 2024



OKX Wallet Now on Telegram: A Multichain Wallet for TON and 100 Other Chains



OKX today announced the launch of its new OKX Telegram Wallet, enabling users to experience the full power of OKX Wallet directly within the Telegram messaging on both mobile and web. This marks a step towards OKX's mission of democratizing access to Web3 for millions of users worldwide.

The OKX Telegram Wallet offers an unprecedented level of convenience, enabling users to manage digital assets, trade tokens and more - all without leaving the Telegram app. In contrast to most other Wallets on Telegram, the OKX Wallet offers a seamless way to move assets between TON and other blockchains.

Key features of the OKX Telegram Wallet include:



Compatibility with over 100 chains

Access to more than one million tradable tokens

Self-custodial security, giving users full control over their assets

Seamless integration with Telegram's ecosystem of mini-apps and games

Ability for existing wallet users to interact with new Telegram experiences without creating new wallets Effortless cross-chain bridging and movement for the Telegram and TON community

The OKX Telegram Wallet is now available in its early iteration, with additional features planned for the near future - including secure connections to all TON mini-apps and games, as well as any onchain dApp.

Users can access and start using the OKX Telegram Wallet here:

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center or read its blog on the OKX Telegram Wallet .



