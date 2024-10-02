Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Sara Shouhayib Alawar Announced As One Of The Official Host Mcs For HS3FF 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HS3FF'24 Festival Grey Poster Sponsored by Guide, Big Black Tea, and more brands

Sara Alawar, HS3FF 2024 Host & MC

Sara Alawar, HS3FF 2024 Host & MC

Sara Alawar, HS3FF 2024 Host & MC

Emmy Award Winner Sara Alawar, HS3FF 2024 MC & Host

Emmy-winner Sara Alawar hosts HS3FF Gala Night, Oct 24-27. Join for films, awards, and an after-party. Tickets on sale now!

- Sara Shouhayib Alawar

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Houston Short Short Short Film Festival (HS3FF) is delighted to announce that Emmy Award-winning journalist turned entrepreneur, Sara Shouhayib Alawar , will be one of the official hosts and MCs for this year's festival, with a special feature hosting the prestigious Gala Night on October 27, 2024. Known for her dynamic presence and expertise in engaging audiences, Sara will bring her unique flair to the final celebration of this year's festival.

From October 24-27, 2024, HS3FF'24 will transform Houston into a vibrant hub of creativity, offering a family-friendly celebration of short filmmaking. The festival will kick off with a spectacular Opening Night at The AllNatt Venue, featuring a purple carpet event, gourmet food, live entertainment, and a showcase of the year's most anticipated short films.

HS3FF'24 promises a weekend filled with cinematic discovery, including a diverse lineup of films suitable for all ages.

Film blocks will be complemented by Q&A sessions with filmmakers and panel discussions with industry leaders, providing invaluable insights into the art of filmmaking. The festival is designed to be an inclusive space where families and film enthusiasts can explore the power of storytelling together.

The culmination of the festival will be the Gala Night hosted by Sara Shouhayib Alawar, promising an evening of elegance and excitement. Attendees will enjoy award-winning films, a lavish dinner, and an exclusive after-party, making it a perfect occasion for families to create lasting memories.

Sara expressed her excitement about her role at the festival, stating, "It's an honor to host an event that celebrates such powerful and inspiring stories. I look forward to connecting with the audience and filmmakers alike, making this year's festival a memorable gathering of creative minds."

Tickets are now on sale . Secure your spot at HS3FF'24 and be part of this extraordinary celebration of storytelling.

Visit the HS3FF website for more information on the festival's schedule and to purchase tickets.

“We're thrilled to offer a festival experience that families can enjoy together," says Tim Salau, Community Experience Director at HS3FF. "HS3FF'24 is not just about films; it's about creating a space where creativity and community come alive.”

Join us for an unforgettable experience at The AllNatt Venue in Houston this October. Don't miss this chance to be part of a festival that celebrates the power of storytelling in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Sophia Gaite

Atem Group., Inc

+1 832-753-2315

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.